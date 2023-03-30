Report reveals over 60% of homes in some Pembrokeshire communities are second homes or holiday lets

Nearly two-thirds of all homes in some Pembrokeshire communities are second homes or holiday lets, according to a new report.

The report, on the implications of recent Welsh Government legislation in relation to second homes and short-term lets was presented to members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

It reveals that 60% of homes in Nolton Haven and 62% of homes in Little Haven are second homes or holiday lets.

The report also revealed that the percentage of second homes and holiday lets in Tenby is 28.07%, Saundersfoot is 29.35%, St Davids is 20.86%, Newport is 30.6%, Amroth is 47.37%, Broad Haven is 36.58%, Dale is 39.47%, Lawrenny is 28.57%, Marloes is 29.66%, Moylegrove is 22.64%, and Wisemans Bridge is 35.71%.

Members heard measures now include provision for local authorities to charge up to 300 per cent on council tax for second homes, Pembrokeshire currently having a double tax rate.

Licensing scheme

Other changes include the potential introduction of a licensing scheme for short-term lets, subject to a current consultation, and changes to planning legislation and policy.

From last October, the Welsh Government introduced three new housing categories: C3, covering sole or main residences occupied for more than 183 days in a calendar year; C5, covering second homes, and C6, covering short-term lets, the report stated.

Planning Policy Wales changes also include the option of an introduction of a cap or ceiling on the number of second homes or short-term lets and area-specific ‘Article 4’ directions which may require all new homes use to be limited to being sole or main residences.

Included in the report was national-park-based data based on the second homes council tax premium payable to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The report recommended that the park’s members support further exploration of data and evidence that may lead to an Article 4 Direction, which would allow the park to limit the number of second homes and holiday lets. Members also agreed that any occupancy conditions on planning applications be decided on a case-by-case basis.

