Report says pier rebuild has created a flood risk

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

The River Tawe in Swansea will be “drained” if waves travelling upstream from where it empties into the sea damage the barrage and adjacent lock gates, according to a council report.

It said the action of waves during certain weather and tidal conditions appeared to have undergone a “noticeable change” since Associated British Ports (ABP) – the owner of Swansea docks – rebuilt much of the West Pier, which separates the river channel from the beach. The swell could at times now be “significant”, it said.

The issue features on a council risk register although it’s less high priority than a number of others. A description of the risk said: “If work is not undertaken to identify the cause of this change and to offer solutions and prevent failure to the lock gates then serious damage may be incurred by boats and the river will be drained.”

High tide

The lock gates allow boats to sail from the marina to the river channel and sea beyond. At high tide the incoming water can overtop the barrage.

A long section of the West Pier’s crumbling inner wall was rebuilt by APB contractors three years ago at a cost of £10 million. Speaking ahead of the work, ABP port manager for Swansea and Port Talbot, Robert Gray, said: “By making this significant investment in the repair of Swansea West Pier, we are not only preventing coastal erosion but also hope that we will create an opportunity for Swansea Council and others to develop public access on top of the rebuilt structure to benefit the local community in future.”

Flood risk experts

The council’s risk register said coastal flood risk experts commissioned by the authority to look into the issue had completed a report. The report, it said, showed “wave action due to new pier refurbishment (was) causing potential increase in flooding at the marina.”

Asked to comment on the apparent change in wave action, an APB spokeswoman said it took flood risk seriously and proactively put in place resilience measures. “We are working closely with Swansea Council to investigate the issue,” she said.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council if it could explain what was happening to the wave action to create the risk, and whether its impact was only at high tide.

A spokesman said: “We are looking into the issue and further discussions with ABP are ongoing.

“In the meantime we are taking action to implement a storm latch system which will protect the gates in bad weather.”

