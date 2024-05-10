Reports of human excrement and hypodermic needles at popular beach

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Council workers have reportedly cleared human excrement, dog faeces, litter, and hypodermic needles from a popular Welsh beach, following the busy bank holiday weekend.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands council workers removed the litter, including needles, from the West Shore promenade in Llandudno this week after dog walkers were warned to take care in a residents’ group posting on Facebook.

“Discarded needles and human waste”

A post by the Friends of West Shore read: “The council have sent a team in to clear the mess left and have advised us that they have found discarded needles and human waste, so please exercise caution if you or your dogs are in the area.”

The post added: “The council workers have done a great job clearing the mess but can’t guarantee they have found every last bit of debris.”

A West Shore resident said. “The mess is a disgrace. It is not how you’d expect the West Shore in Llandudno to look. It is not a good look for the area.”

“Report it”

Conwy County Council said: “Our street cleansing team has been to West Shore to clear the mess. If anyone has concerns about littering or fly tipping, issues can be reported at: https://erf.reporting.conwy.gov.uk”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

