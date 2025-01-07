Republic reports Duke of York to police over use of ‘Andrew Inverness’ name

Anti-monarchy group Republic has called on the Metropolitan Police to investigate the Duke of York without “fear or favour” after reporting him to the force for using the name “Andrew Inverness” in his financial dealings.

Andrew is facing fresh scrutiny over his business affairs in the wake of the scandal surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

The King’s brother, who holds the Scottish courtesy title the Earl of Inverness, was revealed six years ago to have set up a number of firms using the pseudonym.

Critics accused him of adopting it in a bid to remain under the radar.

False information

Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, reported the duke to the Met Police on Monday, accusing him of filing false information with Companies House, with regard to one of the firms, Naples Gold Limited.

It also accused him of listing a London residential address at which they claim he never resided.

Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive, said: “The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offences.

“The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way.

“While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards.”

Companies Act

He added: “As it is an offence under the Companies Act to file false information there must surely be a public interest in pursuing the matter when it’s such a high-profile figure allegedly doing it.

“We expect the police to pursue this matter without fear or favour, something they seem to struggle with when it comes to the royals.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “On Monday 6 January the Met received a report relating to a Companies House filing.

“This report will now be assessed to determine whether any further action is required. There is no investigation at this early stage.”

The duke stayed away from the royal family’s Christmas get-together at Sandringham after it emerged he was a “close” confidant of alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Mr Yang, who has denied being involved in espionage, has been banned from entering the UK.

He was a founder-partner of the Chinese arm of Andrew’s Pitch@Palace initiative and visited several royal residences at the invitation of the duke.

Andrew was given the titles Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh by his mother Queen Elizabeth II on his wedding day in 1986.

Naples Gold – a private limited company – was incorporated in 2002, with sports tycoon Johan Eliasch and the duke both joining as directors soon after. It was dissolved in March 202l.

The duke’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

