Rescheduled A470 road works to commence in January

Major roadworks on the A470 between Talerddig and Dolfach, which were disrupted by the rail collision on the Cambrian railway line in October, have been rescheduled for early in the new year.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel as the section of road will be closed from 20 January until 11 April.

Following the full closure period, 2-way traffic lights will be reinstalled at the site whilst construction is completed.

All traffic management will be removed from the site by 30th April 2025. The duration of the works has also been extended to allow for the diversion of a water main.

Retaining wall collapse

The road has had traffic management in place since an emergency closure in October 2023, when a retaining wall which supported it partially collapsed.

A section of the diversion route, the A458 at Nant y Dugoed, has traffic signals in place following a wall collapse, but this is not expected to add significantly to journey times.

Work to stabilise this wall will be carried out once the work in Talerddig is complete.

Repairs to the retaining wall above the adjacent Afon Laen will mean the stretch of road will be closed 24hrs per day throughout this period, however roads engineers are working to reduce the duration of the work as far as possible.

Essential

A Welsh Government statement on the repair said: “This work is essential in order to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.

“We understand this will cause disruption in the short term while the work is under way, and we thank drivers for their patience. It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

