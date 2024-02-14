Rescue centre dogs celebrate pancake day

Dogs at a Welsh rescue centre marked pancake day yesterday while eagerly waiting for an open day and chance at a loving home this coming weekend.

Staff and volunteers at Newport City Dogs Home rescue centre regularly do all they can to enrich the lives of dogs at the shelter, and yesterday was no exception, but not all the dogs were fans!

According to their volunteers: “Caitlin made some dog friendly pancakes and the dogs absolutely loved them although there were some turned up noses.”

“Shadow, Lucy, Bentley and Bud solid 10/10. Rocky was a firm no. Millie, Gus, Belle, Beau and Domino are thinking about it.”

From all reports, Millie, Gus, Belle, Beau and Domino are still thinking about it.

Dogs at the centre are strays and often the staff and volunteers don’t know anything about their origin or background.

Staff have also seen a steep rise in animal abandonment which as come about as a result of the cost of living crisis, and the after-effects of the steep rise in animal ownership that resulted from Covid lockdowns.

To help raise the plight of the animals, updates are regularly posted on their Facebook page, and they also have open days where budding rehomers are able to come along and meet the dogs face to face.

A volunteer on the Friends of Newport Dogs Home Facebook page said: “We will be holding an open day this Saturday between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

“If you are interested in rehoming, fostering or volunteering please pop down to meet us.

“Please only bring young children along if you have submitted an application form and been approved to come down, as we have quite alot of large dogs going in and out of the kennels.”

To find out more about any of the dogs featured above and many others, or to attend the open day this Saturday, visit the Newport City Council rehoming page or follow Newport City Dogs Home Rehoming on Facebook.

