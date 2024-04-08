Rescue centre ‘horrified’ by condition of emaciated stray dog

A rescue centre has launched an urgent appeal for information after an emaciated dog was brought into its care today.

This female dog, who rescuers estimate to be around 2 years old, was found in Pen Y Fai, Bridgend this morning (8 April) and brought into the care of Hope Dog Rescue based in Llanharan, Pontyclun.

Taking to their social media accounts, volunteers at the centre were “horrified and heartbroken” by the appalling condition of the abandoned animal.

Emaciated

Mia, as they have named her, was rushed straight to the vets where the rescue team was told that she weighs just 10kg – less than half the weight she should be.

Mia is also suffering from an eye infection, is crawling with fleas and has painful sores over her body.

Sharing the information on Facebook, a volunteer wrote: “She has now started treatment. Mia is not microchipped, and we have had no reports of a dog straying for a while in the area or had a lost dog report matching Mia’s description.”

“We are appealing for any information as to how Mia came to be in this condition – please call us on 01443 226659 or via our Facebook page.

“Mia will now start the long road to recovery, and we will be there with her every step of the way. We will keep you updated on her progress.

“Hope Rescue saves the lives of stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs in South Wales. We urgently need your help to continue this work.”

Followers of the centre’s social media accounts were equally horrified, with one sharing: “This breaks my heart, Thank goodness she was found in time. How can anyone allow an animal to get into that condition.

“I hope once well. she finds an amazing home and lives a long happy life, and i hope they find the person responsible and lock them up , but we all know that won’t happen, at best they will get a fine and banned from keeping dogs.”

“The life she deserves”

Another wrote: “This is absolutely horrendous and I can’t understand anyone that lets a poor animal get into this state.

“Thank you to the person that brought her to Hope Rescue and thank you to them for caring.

“Donation made and hope that when we have an update, Mia will be well and truly on her way to the life she deserves.”

The charity has asked anyone able to help support their vital work caring for Mia and other dogs by making a regular or one-off donation on Facebook or via www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

