Rescue operation to save stranded goat put on hold

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A rescue operation to save a goat stranded near a well-known Llandudno cave will be delayed in attempt to avoid the risk of the animal becoming injured.

Numerous walkers on Llandudno’s Great Orme have reported the goat to Conwy County Council and the RSPCA, fearing the animal is stuck on the ledge near ‘Elephant’s Cave’.

But the council say any attempt to rescue the animal could cause it to panic and injure itself.

Concerns

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said the authorities didn’t believe the goat was in any danger.

“The RSPCA and Conwy’s countryside wardens are aware of concerns and are monitoring the situation,” she said.

“The goat appears to be in good health and currently has adequate food on the ledge. Once the food on this ledge is exhausted, she may decide to move.”

She added, “An attempt to rescue her at this stage could result in her jumping and risk injury.”

A recent count of the Kashmiri Goats revealed the population is around 150.

As a land manager, Conwy is entitled to act on behalf of the animal’s welfare if a wild animal is in distress whilst on council land.

The RSPCA were also contacted for a comment.

