Rescue shelter dogs enjoy a day on the buses

Dogs at a Welsh rescue centre have enjoyed a day on the buses to celebrate being chosen as a popular bus firm’s charity of the year.

The Rescue Hotel has won a public vote to become Adventure Travel charity of the year for 2024 and will benefit from fundraising activities carried out by the bus company’s employees, on board advertising for the charity and most notably a specially designed bus dedicated to the charity to help raise the charity’s profile and make passers-by think twice about rehoming a dog.

The bus was recently unveiled to the public at Cardiff City Football club. The bus features pictures of past and current residents of Cardiff Dogs Home looking out of the back window.

The Rescue Hotel

The Rescue Hotel is a small charity, established in November 2019 by a group of 6 volunteer dog walkers from Cardiff Dogs Home.

The charity supports Cardiff Dogs Home by providing veterinary care to the dogs at the home, neutering every dogs that is placed for adoption, providing food and accessories and behavioural training.

Each year, Cardiff Dogs Home supports up to 850 dogs annually – taking in stray dogs and sign overs from Cardiff and parts of the Vale of Glamorgan

Toria Acreman, from The Rescue Hotel said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be named as Adventure Travel’s ‘Charity of the year 2024’.

“We are a small charity run by a group of dedicated volunteers around our full-time jobs but we are also incredibly ambitious.

“When we saw that Adventure Travel were holding a competition to find their next charity of the year we were determined to win and we knew our fantastic supporters would help us to win the public vote.

“We had a vision of dogs peering out of the back of the bus and we are so delighted to see that vision become a reality.

“We hope the bus brings joy and smiles to people’s faces as they see it being driven around south Wales.”

Adam Keen, Managing Director from Adventure Travel added :“Animals always generate interest amongst our customers and employees, with most people being able to relate in one way or another to a pet that they have known, owned and loved at some point in their life.

“There are so many well documented accounts of how dogs have helped people with mental health challenges, anxiety and personal loss and there are proven medical benefits of dog association amongst people.

“With that in mind, it is no surprise that The Rescue Hotel generated so many votes and we are delighted to work with them in the coming year.”

Find out more about The Rescue Hotel and their dogs in need of a home here.

