Residents bombard council with objection letters over plans to demolish house

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

Residents have bombarded a council with objection letters over plans to demolish a house to provide access to a field where 43 homes would be built.

Dozens of residents have written to Conwy Council’s planning department, slamming plans to build homes on agricultural land adjacent to Gorwel in Llanfairfechan.

As part of the plans, submitted by Llion Thomas of Penmaenmawr-based Coastal Construction, nine affordable homes would be provided at the site.

Nearly seventy residents have written to the council, complaining the plans would cause traffic problems and put a strain on infrastructure, including schools and drainage.

A handful of letters in support of the project have also been submitted.

Driveways

In his letter of obection to the council, resident Robert Ingham wrote: “The developer wants to drive through Gorwel estate to the village.

“Gorwel estate planners in the 1960s provided space for driveways.

“When I arrived, families basically had one vehicle parked in driveways. Now many homes have two or three vehicles.

“The Gorwel estate is presently very busy with areas having de facto single roadways. Vehicles are already parked on both sides.”

Mr T. Thacker wrote: “The strain that such a development would have on facilities is unthinkable, with two other proposed sites already being planned, one in Cae Ffynon already with outline planning for a similar number of properties.

“The surgery is already overwhelmed with the closure of Penmaenmawr surgery and the addition of Conwy residents all using Llanfairfechan surgery.”

Pat Griffiths added: “The increase in cars and volume of traffic through the village resulting from 43 additional households based on those figures would undoubtedly make a material difference.”

Llewelyn Owen also wrote to Conwy Council raising fears about infrastructure and particularly schools and surgeries.

Drainage

Lesley Williams’ letter read: “I am worried that the building of 40 additional houses elevated above what currently stands on Gorwel would put significant pressure on the drainage system.”

Josh Williams wrote: “The infrastructure of the village is insufficient for this proposed development.

“This will present more demands on public services already under pressure, especially the GP surgery.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Coastal Construction’s agents for a comment.

