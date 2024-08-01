Residents encouraged to ‘have their say’ on proposed health changes in Powys

Joyce Watson MS, is urging Powys residents to have their say on recently proposed changes to local health services.

Several temporary changes to services provided by the Powys Teaching Health Board are due to be introduced from September.

A public meeting of the board last week highlighted the need for changes to opening hours of some minor injury units and temporary changes to the clinical model for inpatient beds in Powys community hospitals.

Opening hours at Brecon will change from 24 hours, seven days a week to 8am to 8pm, seven days a week and at Llandrindod Wells opening times will change from 7am to midnight seven days a week to 8am to 8pm.

The number of community hospital beds and their locations remains unchanged across the county.

Focused care

Bronllys and Llanidloes will be designated as our “Ready To Go Home” units and will provide focused care and support for patients who are ready to return home but are waiting for a package of community care.

Brecon and Newtown will take on an expanded role to support patients who need more specialised inpatient rehabilitation in a community hospital setting, building on their roles as centres for stroke rehabilitation.

The health board says these changes aim to reduce “unnecessary extended stays” in hospital, so that patients are able to return to their home or a care home.

A period of engagement with patients, the public, staff and stakeholders is taking place during over the summer to explain the changes and invite feedback.

Joyce Watson, MS for Mid and West Wales, said: “These changes would have serious impacts on people across mid Wales, particularly those without access to their own transport.

“I am disappointed that this consultation is running across August, when many people are away or busy with childcare. I am also unclear on how long these ‘temporary’ measures would last.

“I am seeking further details of the proposed changes, and Cllr Matthew Dorrance is updating me on his meetings with the CEO and other senior officers.

“I would urge all affected to give their views here before 25 August 2024.”

