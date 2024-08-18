Residents fear discarded needles at proposed drug centre

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

Residents have written to a council planning department concerned about irresponsibly discarded needles, following proposals for a new drug and alcohol centre.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board submitted a planning application to Conwy for Roslin on Nant y Gamar Road in Craig y Don.

The health board want to convert the former midwifery services building into a drug and alcohol centre.

The plans include a substance misuse clinic with counselling rooms on the building’s ground floor and NHS office accommodation on the basement, first, and second floors.

But some Llandudno residents are worried the new centre could lead to irresponsibly discarded needles, a lack of security, and unpredictable behaviour.

School

The proposed centre is a stone’s throw away from Ysgol Gogarth, a special needs school.

The letters of objection have been submitted to Conwy’s planning department as part of the public consultation.

Any final decision is likely to go before the planning committee at a future meeting, usually held at the council’s Bodlondeb HQ.

Resident Catherine Peterson of Nant y Gamar Road wrote to Conwy highlighting her fears.

“This is a highly inappropriate place next to a children’s home, special needs school, and residential accommodation,” she wrote.

“Surely this would be more suited to a hospital site where people could be monitored with added security for surrounding areas. I strongly oppose this application.”

Christine Rowlands also sent a letter on behalf of herself and her husband David.

“This property is adjacent to a building that is being transformed into a class-two residential home and opposite Ysgol Gogarth, which is a special needs school,” she wrote.

“We feel that the clinic and users would be totally inappropriate in this area due to the proximity of these establishments.”

Congested

She added: “It is also questionable as to the availability of car parking facilities at the clinic. Nant y Gamar Road is quite heavily congested during drop-off and pick-up times at Ysgol Gogarth. There is not sufficient extra parking available in Nant y Gamar Road or Roumania Drive.”

Geoffrey and Mary Stone worried about discarded needles.

“Substance misusers, whether seeking treatment or not, can be unpredictable in their behaviour, and there is the potential problem of needles and other drug detritus being left outside the school,” they wrote.

“There is also the possibility of substance abusers using the grounds at night as they feel they are in a ‘safe place’ – something we are given to understand has happened at other clinics.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board were contacted and offered the opportunity to comment.

