Residents in Llandudno evacuated from their homes due to Storm Babet flooding

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Residents in Llandudno are being evacuated from their homes due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

People living in the St Andrew’s Avenue area of the town near The Oval are being escorted out of their homes by housing association staff.

The evacuation follows drains being overwhelmed and reports of flooding across the town.

Emergency services

A spokeswoman for housing association Cartrefi Conwy confirmed they were working with emergency services.

“We have had reports that there are issues with the heavy rainfall, and it is affecting some of our flats in Llandudno,” she said.

“Our teams are over there now supporting tenants that need to move, and we’ve got the property team keeping properties safe, but to be honest at this stage, we don’t know the numbers (of people) affected.

She added: “We’ve had reports in, and we are sending teams out. The reports at the moment are from St Andrew’s Avenue. The teams are working alongside our partners.”

The reports follow Ysgol y Creuddyn in nearby Penrhyn Bay also sending pupils home due to the bad weather.

Welsh Water were contacted for a comment.

Conwy County Council confirmed the following roads were closed (as of 3.50 pm on Friday 20 October):

Waun Road, Bryn Pydew; Albert Drive, Deganwy; Station Road, Deganwy; Maesdu Road, Llandudno; A548 Llanrwst to Llangernyw; Beach Road, Llanddulas; Beach Road, Hen Golwyn, and Chapel Street, Mochdre.

