Residents invited to give feedback on flood management plans for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion

Residents in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion are being asked for their views on proposals to reduce the risk of flooding in high impact areas in Llanybydder, Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli.

Carmarthenshire County Council, working in partnership with Ceredigion County Council and Natural Resources Wales, is looking for feedback from members of the public to better understand their experiences and to assess different flood reduction options following increasingly stormy weather during the winter months.

All three communities have been subjected to a number of floods in recent years, including Storm Callum when residential and commercial properties were impacted, and roads closed.

Both councils have been working with National Resources Wales on flood reduction options since Storm Callum caused some of the worst flooding in Wales for over 30 years in October 2018.

Embankments

Among the proposals being considered are natural flood management measures, the construction of embankments, raised defences, flood relief channels and control structures to individual property level protection and temporary/demountable defences.

Feedback from the online engagement programme which runs from June 6 to July 18 will feed into the next stage of the work and form part of any decision making.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services Cllr Edward Thomas said: “The purpose of this engagement programme is to show residents and receive their feedback on the range of options we are looking to further explore, especially in terms of their practicality to manage flood risk, and how potential solutions could fit into the local surroundings.

“This work follows on from the previous initial assessments completed at the end of 2020. I would encourage as many residents as possible living in these areas to give their feedback.”

