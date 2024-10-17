Residents share opinions about nuclear power plant being built on their doorsteps

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Residents have reacted to new plans to potentially develop a site with four micro modular nuclear power plants in their area.

The £300 million project being put forward by US based company Last Energy is earmarked for the site of the former coal-powered Llynfi Power Station in Bridgend which was closed in 1977.

It is a proposal that is currently designated as a development of national significance by the Welsh Government and as such will be decided on by ministers over the coming months.

If approved it could see the creation of a nuclear facility with the first plant becoming operational by 2027, in a project that is said to be able to generate the equivalent annual power needs of 244,000 UK homes per year.

Mixed opinions

The new plants are also expected to create over 100 jobs in the area if given the go-ahead, along with potentially generating an estimated £30 million worth of economic impact.

However after the announcement, responses to the early proposals for the facility were mixed in the borough of Bridgend with many residents, particularly the Llynfi valley area still unsure about the idea.

David John lives in Bettws just a few miles away from the site and says if done properly he thinks the plans could be beneficial. He said: “For me I think it could be a good thing for the area if it can create jobs locally that people will benefit from, as we need all we can get in the valleys at the moment.

“There’s quite a few nuclear sites based around the country and they don’t have any issues, and it seems as though this would be a lot smaller than some of those, so as long as it is well planned and well thought through then why not.”

Sarah Dawe also lives in the village and added: “It can’t be a bad thing in terms of the jobs and investment it will bring but when it comes to the nuclear aspect I’m really not sure. For me I’d like to be given more information before anything goes ahead with this and I think both the Government and the company proposing it should be obliged to give us that.”

Joanne Davies owns a local pizza restaurant on the high street in Maesteg and said: “I think the plan is something that would concern a lot of people in places like Maesteg because it’s just such an unknown thing. I don’t think they would be happy with the potential for health risks or any accidents at the site and there will be a lot of scepticism about it.”

Tracy Thomas works in a café in Maesteg and said she also thinks local people would be wary.

She added: “I wouldn’t think it would be any good for the Llynfi valley to be honest because it’s nuclear and I don’t think that’s any good. I don’t think it will work up here, and I don’t think it will go through as a lot of people would protest it.”

“Surprise”

Councillor Malcolm James is a member representing the Llangynwyd ward in the Llynfi valley and added: “This announcement came as a bit of a surprise to a lot of people in the area this week, and both residents and myself have a lot of questions they want answered.

“At the moment I’m very concerned because I don’t have enough details about the facility, such as how it would work, how the fuel will be transported in and out, how things like the local air, water and land would be monitored once it was up and running, and what plans would be in place for the facilty after it closes.”

A section on the company’s website for the Llynfi Clean Energy Project said the planning process for the energy plant, known as a PWR-20 would soon be underway, adding that it intended to engage with the community and authorities throughout.

It read: “Our community consultation processes will involve online and in-person opportunities for the public to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback.

“We will provide comprehensive details of our consultation events and activities here, so please continue to check back for updates. Last Energy is committed to working closely with authorities and the community throughout this process.”

Opportunity

Michael Jenner, CEO of Last Energy UK said: “Last Energy’s Llynfi project will not only transform a vacant coal site into a hub for clean energy production, it will also create economic opportunity for companies throughout South Wales.

“The benefits of nuclear power speak for themselves, so our focus must be on delivering those benefits on time and on budget. Last Energy’s emphasis on mass-manufacturability allows us to deliver significantly smaller plants in under 24 months with purely private financing.

“We look forward to engaging with the public, meeting local suppliers, and being an active partner in South Wales’ path towards energy security and industrial de-carbonisation.”

