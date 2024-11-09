Residents show opposition to Heart of Wales line cuts

Emily Price

Communities in mid-Wales have come together to register their opposition to proposed cuts to the Heart of Wales rail line.

Over 100 people attended the meeting in Knighton, Powys on Thursday (November 7) which was organised by Liberal Democrat MS Jane Dodds and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick.

Transport for Wales (TfW) plan to cut services along the line in December from five trains a day to four and will remove the two late evening services to Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

The Welsh Government says the decision has taken into account changing passenger demand.

The Heart of Wales line, which runs from Shrewsbury through southern Powys and into Carmarthenshire before terminating in Llanelli has survived multiple closure proposals in the past.

Locals worry the latest downgrade puts the line’s long-term viability at risk.

Breakdowns

Residents have also complained of repeated delays and cancellations due to the diesel trains that have been in use since the 1980s.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that there were 2,317 train breakdowns reported in 2023 with over 2,000 services being cancelled as a result of train failures.

Unlike all other lines in Wales, which are in the process of receiving new trains, TfW does not intend to replace the rolling stock on the Heart of Wales line.

The Liberal Democrats say that as well as allowing commuters to travel to Llanelli, Swansea, Hereford and Shrewsbury – the line is also “vital” for the local tourism industry serving as a gateway to Bannau Brycheiniog.

The line itself is also considered a tourist attraction – in 2024 it was named one of the top ten train rides in Europe by Lonely Planet.

Petition

The Lib Dems have called on the Welsh Government to scrap the planned cuts to public transport in rural Wales and have also launched a petition.

Jane Dodds said: “The Heart of Wales line is absolutely vital to the communities of Mid Wales and the Liberal Democrats stand firmly against these cuts.

“It is outrageous that TfW are blaming the cuts on low usage when most people we speak to say they aren’t using the Line due to how unreliable it is and TfW refuse to buy more modern trains to stop the cancellations.

“I will be pushing the Welsh Labour Government to step in a cancel these cuts.”

David Chadwick added: “It is hypocritical that we have seen the Welsh Labour Government tell people they need to drive less yet are allowing cuts to vital public transport services across mid Wales.

“With Labour spending millions on metro projects in south Wales, they can afford to find the extra money to protect the already very limited rail services we have here in Mid Wales.

“Rural residents are not second-class citizens; they pay their taxes like everyone else in the country and should be able to rely on access to public services.”

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at TfW, said: “We appreciate passengers will be disappointed with these changes to Heart of Wales line, however capacity will be improved on this service in the coming months – with more seats and dedicated bike spaces.

“The proposed new timetables will provide us with more resilience in the winter period and meet changed travel demands post Covid.

“Nearly every service TfW operates requires public subsidy, and as a responsible operator it’s imperative for TfW to balance the needs for a regular, robust and reliable service with available budgets to deliver value for taxpayers and more sustainable transport.”

