Residents told to ‘fight like hell’ to block 1,600 homes super-estate

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Residents opposing a new “super-estate” which could include more than 1,600 homes have been told they must “fight like hell” to stop it being built.

Approximately 100 people turned out to a public meeting held at St John’s Church in Rhosnesni yesterday (Tuesday, 14 May) to discuss plans to develop two plots of land in close proximity off Holt Road and Cefn Road in Wrexham.

An application for 600 houses on the former site has already been submitted by Barratt and Bloor Homes, with the Harworth Group recently starting a consultation on proposals for an additional 900 properties on the latter.

The wider area has been earmarked for a further 180 new houses as part of Wrexham Council’s controversial Local Development Plan (LDP).

Concerns

Concerns raised at the meeting organised by local councillors included that the area’s roads, GP surgeries, schools and other infrastructure would not be able to cope.

Attendees were told a petition against the developments had already attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Addressing residents, Rhosnesni councillor Andy Gallanders (Plaid) said: “For me, there’s several clear asks. They’ve allocated land for a school, but no money to pay for it so I don’t know how the hell it is going to get built.

“There are no health facilities, the Maelor’s a mess and GPs do an incredible job, but we just don’t have enough facilities to meet the demands of the area.

“The main thing is to fight like hell against it and then if we happen to lose it, we need a school, we need a link road and we need a GP surgery before a single house is sold.”

The Harworth Group is looking to develop a large area of agricultural land measuring nearly 46 hectares close to Wrexham Rugby Club.

Shortage of homes

The site south of Bryn Estyn Road forms part of a wider area around Cefn Road earmarked for housing, which the firm said was needed to address a shortage of homes in the area.

Meanwhile, councillors agreed in early April to withdraw their objections to plans by Barratt and Bloor Homes for 600 new homes located nearby ahead of a planning appeal being considered.

It came despite permission for the application initially being rejected by Wrexham Council’s planning committee in July 2020 due to concerns over the impact on schools and GP surgeries.

Cllr Mike Davies (Ind), who also represents Rhosnesni, said he was concerned about the impact on road safety on two roundabouts by Wrexham Golf Club and the Greyhound pub.

He said: “The golf club roundabout has been closed on several occasions recently and there was an accident there two weeks ago.

“If this all goes ahead, I can see it being a total disaster as the Greyhound roundabout cannot support this. It’s just too busy.

“I’ve dug out some records and I believe at least three or four cyclists have been hit on that roundabout in the last couple years.”

Local health system

Acton and Maesydre councillor Becca Martin (Plaid) echoed fears over the impact on the area’s GP surgeries and the Maelor Hospital.

She said: “The issue for me lies around our local health system. A lot of residents are registered to Hillcrest and Borras surgeries which are the two closest surgeries to this development.

“Already, Hillcrest and Borras have not got the staff. Already, Hillcrest and Borras people cannot get appointments.

“They’re already crumbling under the pressure with the patients they have, there’s no way they can cope.

“If we look at the Maelor, being an advocate for health in Wrexham, I’ve heard some horror stories.”

Meanwhile, Ronnie Prince (Ind) said he objected to the loss of agricultural land.

It came after he highlighted issues with food scarcity caused by the war in Ukraine.

Several residents also spoke out against the proposals and were encouraged to voice their objections formally, donate money and join a campaign committee.

