Residents warned to beware of cold-calling ‘rogue traders’

A local authority is warning residents to beware of traders “cold calling” and offering to carry out work on their homes.

Neath Port Talbot Council says its Trading Standards team has received reports of cold callers operating across the county.

The council has also stressed the consumer rights customers have when purchasing on the doorstep.

For work carried out at a resident’s home that is more than £42 in value, traders are required by law to provide cancellation rights, giving the customer 14 days for contracts to be cancelled.

Vigilant

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing (with responsibility for Trading Standards and Public Protection) said: “I want to remind residents to be vigilant of these businesses and avoid becoming a victim of a rogue trader. Don’t be pressurised into paying for work in your own home.

“Take time to consider what is being proposed, get other quotes and do your research on a business before entering into an agreement. Do not pay the full amount prior to any work being carried out and arrange to make staged payments on large jobs.

“Check claims of membership of trade organisations or approval schemes, or go through a trader approval scheme such as ‘Buy With Confidence’ to engage a vetted trader.

“We would also ask that if you are approached in this way or receive any flyers through your door, you contact us as it may help us prevent somebody else falling victim to these rogue traders.”

Homeowners and businesses who believe they have been a victim of this type of scam can call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1144 (Welsh) 0808 223 1133 (English).

