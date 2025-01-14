Responsibility for 20mph speed limit a ‘hospital pass’ says Labour council leader

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A local authority was thrown a “hospital pass” when handed responsibility for dealing with controversial speed limit changes, its leader has said.

Dimitri Batrouni, the Labour leader of Newport City Council, said the switch to 20mph wasn’t initially local authority-led policy, but “then it was devolved to councils, conveniently”.

His comments were made at a cabinet meeting on Monday January 13, where members agreed to start returning stretches of 16 city roads back to higher 30mph speed limits.

Citizens ‘strength of feeling’

The process follows the Welsh Government’s switch to a national default speed limit of 20mph in September 2023, which prompted protests and a record-breaking petition to the Senedd.

In 2024, the Government launched a “national listening programme” for citizens to have their say on which roads they thought should be changed back to higher speeds.

Those who took part in Newport proposed more than 300 changes, but the vast majority of those suggested for alterations did not comply with government guidance.

Councillor Batrouni said the 20mph speed-limit “evokes a lot of passion, either way”.

He added that he wasn’t surprised that so many Newport residents had taken part in the consultation on subsequent changes.

Councillor Rhian Howells, who led the review, said the council was “aware of the strength of feeling” around the policy. She noted that those who took part in the consultation had suggested roads where 20mph should be maintained, as well as roads where 30mph should be reinstated.

Reinstating 30mph

The roads expected to change back to 30mph in Newport are:

Bassaleg Road (part)

Caerphilly Road (part)

Bettws Lane (part)

Duffryn Drive

Duffryn Way

Frederick Street

George Street

Lighthouse Road (part)

Morgan Way

Royal Oak Hill (part)

Tredegar House Drive

Tregwilym Road (part)

Usk Road (part)

Wern Industrial Estate

West Nash Road (part)

Wharf Road

