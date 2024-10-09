Restaurant plans could save historic church from demolition

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Hopes that a historic church can be protected from demolition have been rekindled after plans emerged to turn it into a restaurant.

Bellvista Properties Development Limited, which is behind the proposal to convert Christ Church Prebyterian on Tynewydd Road in Barry, said the property will be called House of Bread if Vale of Glamorgan Council approves its application.

A planning statement by the applicant states that the building, which dates back to the 1890s, was purchased to “preserve it from being derelict and eventual demolition”.

Plans made in 2021 to demolish the church were strongly opposed, with local councillors calling the situation a “heritage emergency” for Barry at the time.

Built heritage

Vale of Glamorgan Council ward member for Barry town centre, Cllr Ian Johnson, said: “These are ambitious plans for turning the former New Jerusalem Church into a shop and restaurant.

“I have always said that I am in favour of maintaining our built heritage and history in Barry, so keeping the church would be a positive outcome, compared to earlier plans to demolish it.

“Around the corner on Holton Road, there are also plans for turning the former Tabernacle church into an evening music venue.

“Taken together, these could be quite exciting for the centre of town, but as a local councillor I want to be sure that these plans are realistic and achievable, and won’t impact negatively on local residents through noise or parking pressures.”

1890s

The Tabernacle Welsh Congregational Chapel on Holton Road was also completed in the 1890s. It closed in December 2019.

Bellvista Properties Development are proposing to use the ground floor of Christ Church Presbyterian for retail and have the restaurant on the upper floor.

They are also proposing the rear of the building to be used as staff accommodation.

Their planning statement continues: “There are no major external alterations proposed except giving the frontage a more retail look on the ground floor and a first-floor rear extension to accommodate part of the upper floor restaurant.”

After discussions with fire safety consultants, the developers have included external fire escape stairs in their plans.

They say these will be situated “so that it will not have any negative impact or overlooking issues”.

There is no car parking included in the plans. However, there would be a cycle parking facility for staff and customers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

