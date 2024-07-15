Restoration of Wales’ last working windmill sees sails turn again

Restoration work on Wales’ last working windmill has been completed, allowing the sails of the 18th century flour mill to turn again.

Richard Holt, former head pastry chef in London for the well-known Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Marcus Wareing, returned to his homeland of Ynys Môn in 2019 to take over the Melin Llynon mill from the local authority, with an ambition to bring his skills as a pâtissier to help revive this iconic landmark.

Since then, and following an extensive renovation project, the 31-year-old entrepreneur has been successful in several endeavours, drawing on his extensive expertise, from the creation of a chocolate factory to the launch of his sell-out Ynys Môn doughnuts, ‘Mônuts’, and the opening of a high-end tearoom at the mill.

Iconic building

Richard said: “I wanted to return to Ynys Môn with the intention of doing something very different, but it wasn’t until I saw the advert looking for a new leaseholder for this landmark, historical building which was falling into disrepair that I knew I had to be the man to save it.

“The windmill is an icon within our landscape and so important to our heritage here on Anglesey, so I wanted to find a way to save and celebrate it.

“People might have called me bonkers, but why not serve cake in top hats and establish the world’s first chocolate powered windmill?”

Now the windmill has been restored to full working order, Richard has his sights set on producing flour in the mill.

Although the plans are still underway, Richard hopes to eventually grow his own grain and mill it into flour on site.

Full restoration of the mill was undertaken by Isle of Anglesey County Council, but Richard also took out an additional £23,000 loan with the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to complete final touches to the restoration work, including re-hiring the former miller at Melin Llynon.

Previously employed by the council from 1999 until the mill paused operation in 2016, Richard took it upon himself to re-employ the miller.

Challenge

Discussing the restoration, Richard said: “It was a really special and unique challenge to take on the windmill, but our business endeavours have proved more successful than we could have ever imagined.

“We started out with a small initial loan from the British Business Bank in 2019, and we’ve managed to keep expanding ever since.

He added: “It was due to the popularity the building gained during lockdown that the council agreed to restore the mill, otherwise it may have ceased all operation.

“Now it’s complete, we’re going to ensure it remains in working order, hence taking out this additional finance to support the maintenance of the mill going forward.”

Family affair

With a total of 15 employees, Richard explains how the business is a whole family affair: “Everyone close to me is involved with the business, from both of my parents, my fiancé, my future mother-in-law, my sister, and even our former postman who is now a doughnut chef!

“We’ve created a wonderful lifestyle at the mill, surrounded by family and supported by local businesses, it doesn’t ever feel like just a job, it’s a way of life.”

Starting his cheffing career on Ynys Môn at the age of 20, Richard travelled across the UK working and volunteering at top restaurants in Cheltenham, Cumbria and London, learning the art of chocolate making and patisserie, before returning to Llanddeusant six years later.

Richard will now remain the leaseholder for another 50 years and hopes Melin Llynon continues to thrive and grow in that time.

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank said: “Richard’s ambition to create a successful business and tourist attraction while celebrating this unique historical site is something to be marvelled at.

“We’re so pleased our Start Up Loans programme could support Richard right from the start of his journey at Melin Llynon, and we’re looking to seeing what the future holds for him and the mill.”

Free guides on a range of subjects related to starting a business are available on the Start Up Loans website:https://www.startuploans.co. uk/free-start-up-guides/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

