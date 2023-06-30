Restoration plans submitted for ‘I’m a Celebrity’ castle

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The restoration of an iconic Abergele castle has moved a step closer, following a planning application being submitted to Conwy Council.

Dr Mark Baker of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust has submitted two separate planning applications to renovate the 19th-century gothic ruin.

Having recently been granted permission to hold weddings ceremonies and events at the castle, the charity is now hoping to replace several of the buildings’ temporary roofs.

The application includes plans for a new slated roof to replace a temporary roof over the blacksmith’s building, which is also known as the coach house.

There are also plans for a slated and part-glazed roof over the wash house, which is currently open to the elements – as well as plans for a roof for the building known as the bothy.

The trust also hopes to reinstate the floors of the wash house, blacksmith’s building, garage, and bothy areas, as well as add windows and doors to these buildings – with the exception of the blacksmith’s.

The charity also wants to make stonework repairs to the grade-one listed castle made famous by the ITV ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ show.

The application states that the areas they want to upgrade are currently used as visitor attractions and previously used by the ‘I’m a Celebrity…’ show.

Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust is funding the restoration by holding guided tours, ghost tours, selling annual passes, and holding informative historical lectures – as well as the weddings and events.

The planning application will likely be debated by Conwy County Council’s planning committee at a future meeting.

