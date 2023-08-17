Results day: Education Minister congratulates students after challenging time

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales on their A-Level results after a ‘challenging time’.

A-level and AS Levels exams and assessments took place this year with extra support being provided including some advance information of exam content and a supportive grading approach.

This year results are broadly midway between the results awarded in 2019 (the last year before the pandemic) and 2022 (the first year that students sat exams following the pandemic).

Many vocational and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate learners also received results today.

This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 24th August.

The Minister visited Coleg Gwent in Ebbw Vale this morning, where he met students collecting their results.

He said:“I want to wish a big congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. It’s a huge day for you, the culmination of years of hard work, and I hope today is a reward for all your efforts.

“We know what a challenging time this has been. Our aim in providing extra support this year was to make sure the exams were fair, despite the difficulties you’ve faced.

“For anyone who didn’t quite get the results you wanted, or you’re unsure of your next steps, don’t be too disappointed and don’t be too hard on yourself.

“There are lots of options open to you, including university clearing, apprenticeships, maybe starting your own business. Careers Wales is a great place to start for advice and your school or college will be there to support you too.

“Our Young Person’s Guarantee provides everyone under the age of 25 with the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed, so you have lots of choices to pursue the career you want.

“I hope all staff and students are proud of their hard work, enjoy the rest of the summer and look forward to the exciting opportunities you have ahead of you.”

Proud

The percentages of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A*/A) in Wales was 34.0%.

In 2022 it was 40.9% and in 2019 26.5% of entires received top marks.

A-level pass rate entries awarded A*-E grades in Wales was 97.5%.

In 2022 it was 98.0% and in 2019 it was 97.6%.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Education, Heledd Fychan MS also congratulated learners receiving their results this morning.

She said: “Everyone in Plaid Cymru wants to wish everyone who’s had their A-Level results today a massive Congratulations / Llongyfarchiadau! You’ve worked so hard to reach this point and you deserve to be proud of yourselves.

“If, however, your results aren’t what you wanted or expected, please talk to your school or college and get the support you need. Please also don’t be disheartened, as many of the most prominent people didn’t get the A-Level results that they wanted.

“Wales needs you, our young people, to build that Wales that we all want to see. But for now, today is a time of celebration for all that you have achieved.”

Options

Commenting on A-Level results released, Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS said:“Congratulations to students receiving A-Level results today and the teachers and support staff who have worked exceedingly hard and faced severe disruption over the last couple of years, including a change to the curriculum, underfunding, pressures following Covid-19, and a reduction in teachers.

“Students have worked exceptionally well, whilst striding towards their goals. I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with whatever they choose to do next.

“There are an abundance of options available, including university, apprenticeships and the job market. The world is your oyster.”

