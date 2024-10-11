Retail boost for Llanelli town centre

Martin Shipton

Llanelli town centre has received a major boost with the news that family-run retailer Boyes will open a store in the former Wilko premises at the St Elli Shopping Centre.

The investment, which replaces the CK Outlet at the former Wilko store, is a retail first for Wales and is being hailed by town councillors as a vote of faith, both in the centre itself, and in Llanelli, the biggest town in west Wales. In recent years there has a perception that the town has gone into decline, but news of the investment has created a sense of renewed optimism.

New retail units

The St Elli Shopping Centre, which is owned by CK, will also see eight new retail units developed upstairs in the former Wilko store, and the reopening of the access to the centre from the multi-storey car park.

A spokesman for CK announced on social media that Boyes would open “later this year”.

The Boyes website declares: “Boyes have built a reputation for selling a massive range of quality goods at bargain prices, selling virtually everything for the home and family, all with friendly and helpful service.”

The company was established in 1881 in Scarborough and now has over 70 stores throughout Yorkshire, the north east of England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

‘Thrilled’

Deputy leader of Llanelli Town Council, Councillor Andre McPherson, said: “I wholeheartedly welcome this significant development for footfall in the heart of Llanelli. The closure of Wilkinson’s left a gap in our community, and I am thrilled to see this exciting new vision take shape.

“This initiative not only promises to revitalise our town centre but also reflects our commitment to fostering community spirit and engagement.”

Cllr McPherson said he was confident the initiative would be a “resounding success, attracting more visitors and creating a vibrant atmosphere in Llanelli”, adding: “’Labour-led Llanelli Town Council is building a brighter future for our community as part of the long-term vision for the area.”

A CK spokesman said: ‘At the other end of the shopping centre, the former Sports Direct store strip-out starts in the first week of Novermber as we get things moving on the food court, and then finally, for now, below that we can announce that HSBC will be taking space in what was the old Argos unit. In short – loads of progress!’

Town and county councillor Suzy Curry said of the announcement: ‘It is great news and a vote of confidence in our town centre. It is a sign that things are picking up here in Llanelli. This, with the plans for a food hall, will boost the town centre, and hopefully other traders and businesses will follow their lead.”

