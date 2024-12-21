Retailers hoping for a boost as shoppers hit the streets

Retailers are hoping for a boost before Christmas Day as shoppers hit the streets.

Footfall is expected to increase this weekend as last-minute shoppers descend.

A British Retail Consortium spokesperson said: “Retailers are hoping after a challenging year of trading Christmas will deliver the boost they need.

“One-fifth of the year’s sales are made in the ‘golden quarter’ so it is a very important trading period.”

Figures from retail analysts MRI Software show that over the weekend of December 14 and 15 footfall rose by an average of 19.5% week-on-week, but they added much of this will have been a rebound from Storm Darragh.

‘Panic weekend’

MRI said the rising figures should inspire confidence in retailers before this weekend, dubbed “panic weekend”.

It said footfall is expected to increase over this weekend, and historical trends show that footfall in the days leading up to Christmas will typically be 25-30% higher in retail parks and shopping centres compared to the week before, and around 11-15% in high street locations.

A Trafford Centre spokesperson said the November footfall was up 14% year-on-year, while sales are also up year-on-year at the Manchester shopping centre in the health and beauty category compared to November 2023.

They added: “We’re prepared for a busy weekend, as visitors from far and wide make the most of all the shopping, leisure and festive experiences on offer here at the centre.”

