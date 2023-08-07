Retired headteacher and bandmaster presented with Memorial Medal at National Eisteddfod

A retired headteacher and bandmaster was presented with the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal at this year’s Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.

Geraint Jones from Trefor near Caernarfon received the Medal, which is presented annually to an individual who has made a real contribution in their local area, with a particular emphasis on working with young people, during a ceremony in the main Pavilion.

Ashok Ahir, the chair of the National Eisteddfod’s Court, said the local community in Trefor has benefited from Geraint Jones’ dedication, enthusiasm and energy for over half a century. Undoubtedly, his influence and his practical support have inspired generations of young people.

“Geraint is best known for his immense contribution to Seindorf Trefor. In 1966, he re-founded the band, and three years later, he was appointed its conductor in 1969. His contribution to the banding world in north west Wales is huge, and he also taught brass locally, inspiring local children and young people to get involved,” he said

Honour

A primary school teacher by profession Geraint Jones taught at Ysgol Cymerau, Pwllheli, before returning to his old school, Ysgol Trefor, as headteacher, where he worked until taking early retirement.

And then, he spent twelve years transporting football video tapes from continental Europe for the Sgorio programme, S4C.

“His community has always been at the forefront of his thoughts, driven by the need to ensure that there are plenty of Welsh language activities and events in the area.

“In 2006, he was instrumental in setting up Canolfan Hanes Uwchgwyrfai, which he chaired for two years, and for fifteen years, he has been the centre’s manager, a wholly voluntary post,” added Mr Ahir.

One of the founders of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, he remains active and is the education coordinator of Cylch yr Iaith. He is also busy preparing a large volume on the history of the Society’s first five years.

Geraint Jones said receiving the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal is a great honour.

“I consider it a tremendous privilege to receive the medal as an appreciation of my work. It makes me very humble, believe me. I hope that the things I have been involved in will continue and inspire others to live and fight for the preservation of our language and our Welsh identity,” he said.

Sir TH Parry-Williams was an enthusiastic supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a fund was established to commemorate his valuable contribution to the Eisteddfod’s activities.

The fund is administered by the Sir Thomas Parry-Williams Trust.

