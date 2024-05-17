Retiring hereditary peer ‘inspired’ by Plaid Cymru peer who wants to abolish Lords

A retiring hereditary peer paid has tribute to a 28-year-old Plaid Cymru peer who wants to abolish the Lords, in his final speech in the unelected chamber.

The Earl of Sandwich, who sits on the crossbench, is retiring at the age of 81 due to ill health.

He said in his valedictory speech that he was “inspired” by Baroness Smith, who became the youngest member of the House of Lords when she was formally introduced in March.

John Montagu became the 11th Earl of Sandwich in 1995, and was one of the 90 hereditary peers kept on after Lords reform in 1999.

Fast food

He told the upper chamber on Friday: “My title comes from a family naval tradition starting with Charles II’s senior admiral, Edward Montagu, 1st Earl of Sandwich.

“I’ve also declared another important historic interest in the register: this is the family that brought you fast food, first tasted by John Montagu, the 4th Earl.”

Lord Sandwich told the House: “I much regret having to announce my retirement on Monday, owing to ill health – as you can see, I get short of breath.

“I am grateful to my noble friends on the crossbenches, who have literally given me a second career of nearly 30 years.

“I know I was chosen because I had worked with several aid NGOs, including Christian Aid and Save the Children, notably on Africa, also India, where my wife Caroline and I lived for nearly a year.”

Inspired

He added: “I think 81 is the right age to move aside and in saying this I urge the House to reappoint the Lord Speaker’s committee on Lords reform.

“They should look now at incremental reforms proposed, before someone else takes over as PM and tells us what to do.

“Here I am inspired by Carmen, our youngest member from Plaid Cymru, who is here because she says she will do her duty right up to abolition.”

He thanked crossbench colleagues, the crossbench convenor, the frontbenches, the clerks and all the doorkeepers and staff.

Lord Sandwich was praised for his “intellect, wisdom and huge generosity” and branded a “huge force for good” in Parliament.

He was also described as “the most considerate and sincere advocate for international development”, with “complete dedication for putting forward the case for a more just and fairer world”.

