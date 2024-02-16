Return of festival set to attract 10,000

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Festival organisers are expecting 10,000 revellers to descend on a Welsh countryside estate, with the return of a popular festival following a five year absence.

Rhuddfest makes its fifth return to the Bodrhyddan Estate on Station Road after a five-year absence due to the interruption caused by Covid.

The festival organisers have now had a premises licence granted by Denbighshire County Council.

The festival

The three-day music festival will take place on Friday 21 June, Saturday 22 June, and Sunday 23 June.

The event is expected to attract 5,000 people on the Saturday alone, including campers.

Headlining the event is tribute band Queen Greatest Hits, as well as Kezia Gill on the country stage, and Morgan Elwy on the Welsh music stage.

More bands are set to be announced.

The event will also feature a motorbike stunt team, an aerobatic display, a parachute display, a strongman competition, a tug of war, children’s games, chainsaw carving and a summer solstice party.

“Something to look forward to”

Event organiser Peter Kenway said he couldn’t wait for the fun to begin. “I think there has been a bit of a lull since Covid,” he said.

“There has not been a lot happening, and people need something to look forward to, especially in times of financial difficulties.

“The way we’ve priced this, it is very affordable. We’ve generally done OK in past years with the weather, and we’ve got lots of big tents and a big top coming, and we can house over 1,000 if the weather was to turn, so we have an event whatever the weather.

“I’m really looking forward to people all coming together again.

“I’m expecting on the Saturday to hit capacity, but over the weekend, I’m expecting in the region of 10,000 people.

“This is the fifth event. We planned the fifth before, but it didn’t happen because of Covid, so hopefully this will be every year now.”

Tickets are already on sale from £15 and available here.

