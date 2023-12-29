Revisited: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s hilarious new club signing announcement

As Nation.Cymru takes a festive breather to look at some of our most popular stories of 2023, who could forget this hilarious announcement from Wrexham AFC’s co-owners.

In February, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revealed a new signing with a video posted to Twitter.

In the social media post, Ryan Reynolds could be seen in his trailer struggling to pronounce the name ‘Eoghan’ as he tried to sound it out for the camera.

Comical

The Deadpool actor slowly tried to wrap his tongue around the name but bungled the pronunciation multiple times which should sound like ‘Owen’, instead saying: “Yowen? Yuuuuuenn? Oh-gin?”

Rob McElhenney had filmed responses to the comical attempts by trying to explain the correct pronunciation.

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor said: “Yeah, it’s just plain old Eoghan …It’s so easy! Owwww-in. why is it so hard for you to pronounce Irish names? It’s just Eoghan.

“Irish names are not that difficult. McElhenney!”

Ryan Reynolds signs off the video by butchering the name one final time.

The Welcome to Wrexham official Twitter page commented beneath with eye emojis and social media users were in stitches in the comment section.

One fan Tweeted: “Please do more of these announcements and welcome to the club Eoghan!”

Wrexham AFC announced shortly after the pair’s online antics that they had signed defender Eoghan O’Connell from Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old joined the club in a permanent deal and with some more practise McElhenney and Reynolds were able chant the player’s name from the stands at the Racecourse ground.

Wrexham’s number 15 played a crucial role in the Club’s National League success last season, appearing on 15 occasions and registering two goals for the club.

