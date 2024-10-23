Reward offered for information on whereabouts of man wanted for Carmarthenshire rape

A £2,500 reward is being offered for £2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of a man in connection with the rape of a vulnerable woman in Carmarthenshire.

Donathon Rosemin, who is nicknamed ‘Don Ragga’, targeted the woman on a dating website on 10 May 2023.

He then travelled to her home in Ammanford uninvited and told her he was staying for a couple of days. During this time, he raped her.

Rosemin, who has links with south Wales and London, has avoided arrest since the incident.

Crimestoppers

The reward for information leading to his arrest is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information it exclusively receives.

Hayley Fry, National Manager for Crimestoppers in Wales, said: “This is an inexcusable crime and a terrible ordeal for the victim to go through. We encourage anybody with information about Rosemin’s whereabouts to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously. This means no involvement with the police, no court appearances, and no witness statements.

“Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives people the option to remain completely anonymous when telling us what they know. We have kept this promise since we started back in the late 1980s. Over half a million people contact our charity every year to pass on their crime information.

Criminal offence

She added: “It is important to also remember that if you are assisting an offender, you are committing a serious criminal offence.

“There are people out there who must know Rosemin’s location. Please speak up. Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year via our website and on the phone. Remember that you can share with us where he is hiding, and no one will ever know.”

You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 number or via the charity’s website.

