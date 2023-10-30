Rhod Gilbert returns home to film Stand Up To Cancer special

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert returned to his roots to film his new Stand Up To Cancer special.

The comedian, who last week revealed he received his first clear cancer scan after undergoing treatment, chose to film at Camarthen’s Llansteffan beach.

Rhod, who was born and raised in Carmarthen, chose Llansteffan to film the opening sequence of his own comedy special which will air as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer on Friday 3 November.

The 55-year-old Welsh star announced in December 2022 that he had cancer and was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he had been a fundraising patron for a decade before the diagnosis.

He underwent surgery for metastatic cancer of the head and neck, followed by sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Gilbert told the Radio Times discovering his cancer hadn’t spread was “the best day of my life”.

“I was back on the road earlier this year, I got a call to say my latest scan had shown the cancer was in the areas they knew about, but it wasn’t in my lungs or my brain,” he said.

The news was later followed by his first clear scan, to which Gilbert said: “The best thing was that the tumour had gone, and it was once again an ordinary blood vessel.”

Spiritual home

Whilst taking 2 minutes from his filming schedule, Rhod commented: “I have been coming here for fifty years and I meet up here with my friends every year. I grew up here and it’s a spiritual home for me. Somewhere I will always return to.”

Cllr. Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration Leisure Culture and Tourism said: “We are incredibly proud of Rhod here in Carmarthenshire and all that he has achieved in the world of comedy.

“Whilst it is no secret that Carmarthenshire boasts a treasure trove of stunning scenery for film and television production, it is sign of the man that Rhod has chosen a location within the area of his upbringing to kick off this very special TV show.”

