Rhondda MP says he was ‘regularly touched up’ by older colleagues in parliament

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant says he was “regularly touched up” by older colleagues in parliament when he was first elected.

Bryant was selected as the candidate for the safe Labour in 2000 and took his place in the House of Commons the following year.

Mr Bryant told LBC Radio that after his election he was targeted by “older, senior” men but felt he could not report it because he did not want to “end up being part of the story”.

Bryant, The Commons Standards Committee chair, told LBC Radio: “I remember when I came in, in 2001, I was regularly touched up by older, senior gay – well, they weren’t out but – MPs.

“I never felt I was able to report it because you end up being part of the story, and that’s the last thing you want.

“And I think a lot of women have been through that.”

Bryant said he could think of four MPs but he did not name them, adding: “I was shocked at the time…none of them are out of course. I think that now if anybody would do that I would be absolutely robust.

“I would a call the person out immediately and I would make a complaint.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant shares how he was 'touched up' by four male MPs when he joined Parliament. @IainDale | @RhonddaBryant pic.twitter.com/QtIss4IGal — LBC (@LBC) May 1, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called for “radical” reform to working practices in parliament following a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.

On Saturday, Neil Parish announced his resignation as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after two colleagues reported having seen him watching porn.

The farmer by trade, who chairs the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he first accidentally viewed porn in the Commons chamber after looking at tractors online, before later doing so deliberately.

Damning

It was the latest in a series of damning developments that have dogged the Commons in recent weeks.

Three Cabinet ministers are among 56 MPs reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct that have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

Senior Labour MP Liam Byrne is set to be suspended from the Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.

David Warburton had the Conservative whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use emerged and former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned last week after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

