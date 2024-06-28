Rhun ap Iorwerth and Andrew RT Davies would make better FM than Gething- Poll

Emily Price

Vaughan Gething trails both Rhun ap Iorwerth and Andrew RT Davies in a Wales-wide poll for who would be a better First Minister.

The latest Welsh Westminster and Senedd Voting Intention poll carried out on 19-20 June 2024 by Redfield and Wilton asked Welsh voters which of the party leaders they thought would make the best First Minister.

The results showed that Mr Gething (25%) trails Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth (28%) by three points and is behind Tory Andrew RT Davies by one point (26% to 27%).

The First Minister holds a net approval rating this month of -25%. This is down two points from the previous poll.

17% (-4) of voters now approve of Mr Gething’s overall job performance as First Minister of Wales – against 42% (-2) who now disapprove.

The embattled First Minister’s drop in support follows weeks of controversies over donations to his campaign and deleted Covid messages.

Among other party leaders in the Senedd, the Conservatives leader holds a net approval rating of -12% (-5).

Mr ap Iorwerth holds a net approval rating this month of +1% (+2).

The monthly Welsh tracker also found that 38% of Welsh voters find the Labour Welsh Government to be incompetent compared to 23% who find the Welsh Government to be competent.

The devolved government received a positive net approval ratings for its performances on the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, and cultural issues.

But on all other issues, particularly the NHS (-32%) it received a negative net approval rating.

On Westminster voting intention the poll found that Labour are leading Reform in Wales by 29% – two points more than in the previous poll on 5-7 June.

The Conservatives achieved their lowest vote share in Redfield and Wilton’s polling in Wales to date.

Labour’s lead over the Conservatives is now 31% – four points more than in the previous poll.

Altogether, the results (with changes from 5-7 June in brackets) are as follows:

Labour 46% (+1)

Reform UK 17% (-1)

Conservatives 15% (-3)

Plaid Cymru 10% (-1)

Liberal Democrat 7% (+2)

Green 4% (–)

Other 1% (+1)

79% of those who voted Labour in the last General Election say they will vote Labour again.

Only 38% of those who voted Tory in Wales in 2019 will now vote Conservative again.

This is just one point above the lowest percentage ever recorded by the Welsh political tracker (37% on 23-24 March this year).

62% of Welsh voters cite the NHS as among the three most important issues that would determine how they would vote in a General Election – ahead of the economy (57%).

Other frequently selected issues include immigration (38%) and housing (21%).

When asked who would be a better Prime Minister, 50% of Welsh voters said Sir Keir Starmer and only 20% (-5) said Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak received a net approval rating of -31%. This is down five points from his previous rating in Wales.

54% (+2) of Welsh voters disapprove of his overall job performance against 23% (-3) who approve.

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s net approval rating in Wales stands at +5% – the same as the previous poll.

35% (-5) of Welsh voters approved of Starmer’s job performance – whilst 30% (-5) disapprove.

