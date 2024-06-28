Rhun ap Iorwerth and Andrew RT Davies would make better FM than Gething- Poll
Emily Price
Vaughan Gething trails both Rhun ap Iorwerth and Andrew RT Davies in a Wales-wide poll for who would be a better First Minister.
The latest Welsh Westminster and Senedd Voting Intention poll carried out on 19-20 June 2024 by Redfield and Wilton asked Welsh voters which of the party leaders they thought would make the best First Minister.
The results showed that Mr Gething (25%) trails Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth (28%) by three points and is behind Tory Andrew RT Davies by one point (26% to 27%).
The First Minister holds a net approval rating this month of -25%. This is down two points from the previous poll.
17% (-4) of voters now approve of Mr Gething’s overall job performance as First Minister of Wales – against 42% (-2) who now disapprove.
The embattled First Minister’s drop in support follows weeks of controversies over donations to his campaign and deleted Covid messages.
Among other party leaders in the Senedd, the Conservatives leader holds a net approval rating of -12% (-5).
Mr ap Iorwerth holds a net approval rating this month of +1% (+2).
The monthly Welsh tracker also found that 38% of Welsh voters find the Labour Welsh Government to be incompetent compared to 23% who find the Welsh Government to be competent.
The devolved government received a positive net approval ratings for its performances on the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, and cultural issues.
But on all other issues, particularly the NHS (-32%) it received a negative net approval rating.
On Westminster voting intention the poll found that Labour are leading Reform in Wales by 29% – two points more than in the previous poll on 5-7 June.
The Conservatives achieved their lowest vote share in Redfield and Wilton’s polling in Wales to date.
Labour’s lead over the Conservatives is now 31% – four points more than in the previous poll.
Altogether, the results (with changes from 5-7 June in brackets) are as follows:
Labour 46% (+1)
Reform UK 17% (-1)
Conservatives 15% (-3)
Plaid Cymru 10% (-1)
Liberal Democrat 7% (+2)
Green 4% (–)
Other 1% (+1)
79% of those who voted Labour in the last General Election say they will vote Labour again.
Only 38% of those who voted Tory in Wales in 2019 will now vote Conservative again.
This is just one point above the lowest percentage ever recorded by the Welsh political tracker (37% on 23-24 March this year).
62% of Welsh voters cite the NHS as among the three most important issues that would determine how they would vote in a General Election – ahead of the economy (57%).
Other frequently selected issues include immigration (38%) and housing (21%).
When asked who would be a better Prime Minister, 50% of Welsh voters said Sir Keir Starmer and only 20% (-5) said Rishi Sunak.
Mr Sunak received a net approval rating of -31%. This is down five points from his previous rating in Wales.
54% (+2) of Welsh voters disapprove of his overall job performance against 23% (-3) who approve.
Labour leader Keir Starmer’s net approval rating in Wales stands at +5% – the same as the previous poll.
35% (-5) of Welsh voters approved of Starmer’s job performance – whilst 30% (-5) disapprove.
RT Davies has only one skill – and if we confiscated his dog whistle, he would have none.
I suspect just about anyone would make a better FM than the one we have!
Yes even good old Joe B.
Out of the three of them there is only one that stands out and that is Rhun. It’s a no-brainer. We haven’t heard much, if anything, from the other two. Rhun is the only one that seems to have visions for Cymru’s future.
There is still 5 days before polling day.
Rhun has a positive rating.
Plaid Cymru could win big in this election.
… Go for it ! Set up for our own Senedd election in 2026 for a Plaid majority.
Why on earth does the Welsh Labour government get a net positive rating on cultural issues? It has cut spending by 30% in real terms since 2017 (as reported here on 12 June: https://nation.cymru/culture/arts-funding-in-wales-cut-by-30/). This is nearly three times as much as England, while Scotland is actually increasing spending. Two possible explanations: either people are not paying attention, or they genuinely feel that spending on culture should be pared back to the absolute minimum.
Who came between the two ? It is a choice between all MS…Give it Mabon…
32% (so basically 1 in 3) will vote Reform or Tory compared to 10% for Plaid.
Just a reminder that Wales isn’t some left wing off shoot.
(And I’m not part of the 32% or 10%, just highlighting the facts).
I am what I think is a ‘floating voter’ and a few months ago I would have voted Labour at this election but after the disgraceful performances of both Labour and conservatives It would seem that Rhun ap Iorwerth is the only leader that is behaving like a leader at the moment. Whether this is because he is still new into his job and hasn’t become cynical only time will tell. But comparing him to the new labour first minister (who doesn’t seem to grasp the concept of leadership) I would rather Rhun ap Iorwerth speak for me than any… Read more »
If this was replicated in the Senedd election, we would have some 17 Reform hardliners – hand picked by Farage – as members actively working to kill off our democracy. Thanks to Plaid and Labour for their monumental stitch up.
Reform UK is what it says – a ‘UK’ party.
It is not a Welsh party. It doesn’t serve Welsh interests.
It is a England based party.
Why would any Welsh person have any time for them?
Scotland mostly ignores them.
The UK means UK and that is not Wales not Scotland.
Politicians all are so out of touch with real life they as well be aliens from another galaxy, busy being self-important and looking after their own interests. All of them the big I am!.