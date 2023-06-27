Rhun ap Iorwerth announces make up of Plaid Cymru’s new Senedd team

Plaid Cymru’s new leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has announced the make up of his Senedd team.

The Ynys Môn MS said the party’s focus in the Senedd would be “firmly” on key issues including the NHS, housing and the rising cost of living.

He also declared that the group would continue to work collaboratively with the government through the Co-Operation Agreement, while also holding the Labour administration to account where there was a “lack of urgency and delivery”.

Delyth Jewell has been appointed as Senedd Deputy and will deputise for parliamentary affairs including First Minister’s Questions in the Leader’s absence.

Interim Llyr Gruffydd resumes his role as the Chair of the Senedd Group while Heledd Fychan takes on the role of Business Manager.

Mabon ap Gwynfor becomes Chief Whip in addition to holding the key health and care portfolio.

United

Mr ap Iorwerth MS said: “I am proud to lead a united and talented Senedd team that is dedicated to building a fairer, greener, ambitious, and more prosperous Wales.

“Our focus will be firmly on tackling the issues of the day: the NHS, housing, and the economy – addressing the rising cost of living and sustainable public services.

“We will work diligently to deliver for our communities and make a difference to people’s lives, working co-operatively with the government where there is common ground but at the same time hold them to account where there is a lack of urgency and delivery.

“Together, we will continue to make the case that Wales’ best interest are served by making our own decisions as a nation. By talking to those confident and curious about independence and those whose interest has yet to be sparked, we will build the case for independence and a brighter future for all. “

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

