Rhun ap Iorwerth confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s Ynys Môn General Election candidate

Rhun ap Iorwerth has been confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s General Election candidate for Ynys Môn after a party meeting tonight.

Rhun ap Iorwerth has an almost 10,000 vote majority in the Senedd seat but the Westminster constituency is a three-way marginal between the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and Labour.

Welsh Conservative Virginia Crosbie currently holds the Westminster seat on 35.5% of the vote, a majority of 1,968 votes. In July she resigned last month as a PPS in the Welsh Office in order to call for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.

Rhun ap Iorwerth had previously stood as Plaid Cymru leader in the Senedd in 2018, coming second to current leader Adam Price.

Declaring his intention to stand in Anglesey in July, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I have been asked many times over the years if I would stand for Westminster, but for me, the priority was to work through our Parliament in Wales to ensure the best for Wales and Anglesey.

“That is still the national priority, of course – to develop and strengthen our democracy to ensure a fair and prosperous Wales.

“But it has also become clear to me, especially recently, that we must ensure a strong voice in Westminster, to protect our interests from the ongoing attempt to undermine that voice. The Voice of Wales in London rather than the other way around if you like, working side-by-side and respecting our own Parliament. I’m ready to do that, working to get the best for Anglesey and Wales.

“It’s time to unite Anglesey, and I believe I can do that – as someone who, I hope, has gained the trust of the people of the island. That is why, when the nominations open, I will put my name forward.”

