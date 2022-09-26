Rhun ap Iorwerth confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s Ynys Môn General Election candidate
Rhun ap Iorwerth has been confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s General Election candidate for Ynys Môn after a party meeting tonight.
Rhun ap Iorwerth has an almost 10,000 vote majority in the Senedd seat but the Westminster constituency is a three-way marginal between the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and Labour.
Welsh Conservative Virginia Crosbie currently holds the Westminster seat on 35.5% of the vote, a majority of 1,968 votes. In July she resigned last month as a PPS in the Welsh Office in order to call for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.
Rhun ap Iorwerth had previously stood as Plaid Cymru leader in the Senedd in 2018, coming second to current leader Adam Price.
Declaring his intention to stand in Anglesey in July, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I have been asked many times over the years if I would stand for Westminster, but for me, the priority was to work through our Parliament in Wales to ensure the best for Wales and Anglesey.
“That is still the national priority, of course – to develop and strengthen our democracy to ensure a fair and prosperous Wales.
“But it has also become clear to me, especially recently, that we must ensure a strong voice in Westminster, to protect our interests from the ongoing attempt to undermine that voice. The Voice of Wales in London rather than the other way around if you like, working side-by-side and respecting our own Parliament. I’m ready to do that, working to get the best for Anglesey and Wales.
“It’s time to unite Anglesey, and I believe I can do that – as someone who, I hope, has gained the trust of the people of the island. That is why, when the nominations open, I will put my name forward.”
May I wish you every success Rhun, a strong voice with an unwavering message is just what Cymru needs in that den of iniquity. I hope the young people of Ynys Mon play their part and Plaid give you ample funds to get your message to all 4 corners of the Island, it is essential that Plaid represents Ynys Mon in London. It was also good to hear that Stenna have extended their partnership with Caergybi and the Senedd and that the Anglesey Aluminium site was not lost…
Bye bye Crosbie…
Is there any point? Plaid can do nothing to change THings in Westminster unless 20 of them got in and there was a very narrow minority either way between the 2 British parties
“We are not interested in winning in the Senedd, any more…..”
I’m bewildered by the decision to be honest. A new Wales is being formed down in Cardiff Bay and Rhun wants to be in Westminster? There’s also a real chance of Plaid being in government in the Senedd, with Rhun surely a top candidate for a cabinet position. And then there’s the Plaid leadership. Adam is struggling. Despite his many skills, he’s not cutting through with the ordinary bloke on the street. The Senedd results were really disappointing outside of West Wales. Even if Price limped on for another 5 years – Rhun would still only be 55. But there’s… Read more »
We really need that parliamentary seat at a Westminster level.
Rhun is the best person for the job to take it from the Tories and to stop it being taken by Labour.
We are really vulnerable right now and need as many MPs and MSs fighting our corner as possible.
Although I do agree that Price is a disappointment.