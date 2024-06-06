Rhun ap Iorwerth reshuffles shadow cabinet in preparation for next Senedd election
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has reshuffled his shadow cabinet ahead of the next Senedd elections in two years’ time.
Unveiling his top team, Mr ap Iorwerth described the shadow cabinet as “strong and united” and ready to offer a “fresh alternative” to a “tired Labour Government” in “complete disarray”.
Disarray
He said: “As we start looking ahead to the 2026 election, Plaid Cymru offers a fresh alternative to this tired Labour Welsh Government which is in complete disarray with a First Minister clinging to power despite having lost his mandate to lead.
“We know that this is not as good as it gets for Wales. I am positive about the future our nation could have with a government focused on addressing the major challenges facing our communities.
“Whether it’s your child’s education, the pressure on the NHS, or the prosperity of your business, Plaid Cymru has a vision that offers new hope – I look forward to working to realise that vision alongside our Shadow Cabinet ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election.”
The reshuffle comes after the party ended its co-operation agreement with Labour last month.
The new shadow cabinet is:
Rhun ap Iorwerth – Arweinydd / Leader / Cyfansoddiad a Rhyngwladol / Constitution and International Affair
Delyth Jewell – Dirprwy Senedd / Senedd Deputy / Newid Hinsawdd / Climate Change
Llyr Gruffydd – Cadeirydd y Grŵp / Group Chair Amaeth a Materion Gwledig / Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Heledd Fychan – Business Manager / Rheolwr Busnes / Cyllid, Y Gymraeg a Diwylliant / Finance, Welsh Language and Culture
Mabon ap Gwynfor – Prif Chwip / Chief Whip Iechyd a Gofal Cymdeithasol / Health and Social Care
Sioned Williams Dirprwy Chwip / Deputy Whip Cyfiawnder Cymdeithasol a Blynyddoedd Cynnar / Social Justice and Early Years
Adam Price Comisynydd Senedd / Senedd Commissioner Cyfiawnder a Materion Ewropeaidd / Justice and European Affairs
Peredur Owen Griffiths Llywodraeth Leol a Thrafnidiaeth / Local Government and Transport
Luke Fletcher Economi ac Ynni / Economy and Energy
Sian Gwenllian Tai a Chynllunio / Housing and Planning
Cefin Campbell Addysg / Education
The next election is due to be held on or before 7 May 2026 and will elect 96 members to the Senedd.
It will be the seventh devolved general election since the National Assembly for Wales was established in 1999.
