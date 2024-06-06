Rhun ap Iorwerth reshuffles shadow cabinet in preparation for next Senedd election

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has reshuffled his shadow cabinet ahead of the next Senedd elections in two years’ time.

Unveiling his top team, Mr ap Iorwerth described the shadow cabinet as “strong and united” and ready to offer a “fresh alternative” to a “tired Labour Government” in “complete disarray”.

He said: “As we start looking ahead to the 2026 election, Plaid Cymru offers a fresh alternative to this tired Labour Welsh Government which is in complete disarray with a First Minister clinging to power despite having lost his mandate to lead.

“We know that this is not as good as it gets for Wales. I am positive about the future our nation could have with a government focused on addressing the major challenges facing our communities.

“Whether it’s your child’s education, the pressure on the NHS, or the prosperity of your business, Plaid Cymru has a vision that offers new hope – I look forward to working to realise that vision alongside our Shadow Cabinet ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election.”

The reshuffle comes after the party ended its co-operation agreement with Labour last month.

The new shadow cabinet is:

Rhun ap Iorwerth – Arweinydd / Leader / Cyfansoddiad a Rhyngwladol / Constitution and International Affair

Delyth Jewell – Dirprwy Senedd / Senedd Deputy / Newid Hinsawdd / Climate Change

Llyr Gruffydd – Cadeirydd y Grŵp / Group Chair Amaeth a Materion Gwledig / Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Heledd Fychan – Business Manager / Rheolwr Busnes / Cyllid, Y Gymraeg a Diwylliant / Finance, Welsh Language and Culture

Mabon ap Gwynfor – Prif Chwip / Chief Whip Iechyd a Gofal Cymdeithasol / Health and Social Care

Sioned Williams Dirprwy Chwip / Deputy Whip Cyfiawnder Cymdeithasol a Blynyddoedd Cynnar / Social Justice and Early Years

Adam Price Comisynydd Senedd / Senedd Commissioner Cyfiawnder a Materion Ewropeaidd / Justice and European Affairs

Peredur Owen Griffiths Llywodraeth Leol a Thrafnidiaeth / Local Government and Transport

Luke Fletcher Economi ac Ynni / Economy and Energy

Sian Gwenllian Tai a Chynllunio / Housing and Planning

Cefin Campbell Addysg / Education

The next election is due to be held on or before 7 May 2026 and will elect 96 members to the Senedd.

It will be the seventh devolved general election since the National Assembly for Wales was established in 1999.

