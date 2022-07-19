Rhyl and Prestatyn sea defences get the green light

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Thousands of homes in Rhyl and Prestatyn will be better protected from future storms caused by climate change, following two planning applications being approved.

Members of Denbighshire’s planning committee supported two planning applications for Welsh Government-funded improved sea defences.

The planning committee heard how the current sea defences were over 100 years old and struggling in the face of climate change.

As part of the council plans, boulders will now be placed at the base of existing sea defences between Splash Point to the SeaQuarium, protecting central Rhyl, and a new stepped revetment will also be built between SeaQuarium to opposite Drift Park.

The promenade will be raised up to 1.5m in places, and there will be new sea defence walls along the back of the promenade from the SeaQuarium to opposite Drift Park.

Buffer

As part of the plans a dune grassland ‘buffer’ is also being created together with a wildflower meadow and a natterjack toad pilot area.

In Prestatyn, a new ‘flood embankment’ set back from the existing defence will be created, surrounding the western, southern, and eastern boundaries of Rhyl Golf Course, adjacent to Rhyl Coast Road.

Rock armour will also be used along the toe of the existing stepped revetment, providing erosion protection around the slipway.

The work will also include a western tie-in culvert and headwalls and the construction of three new ramp structures providing access over the embankment

Two new outfall structures will also be constructed along the existing frontline coastal defence.

A Denbighshire County Council planning officer, who was not named, explained the projects were funded by Welsh Government’s coastal management programme.

Councillors heard how the two schemes would protect over 2,000 homes and businesses in Prestatyn and around 550 in Rhyl.

He said: “This scheme is required due to the deterioration of existing defences., which are approaching the end of their design life. Without intervention, the existing designs are likely to fail within the next 15 years.

“If that was to happen, we would see huge quantities of seawater flooding the golf course and then eastwards into Prestatyn. This risk is only increased because of climate change.”

Seventeen Prestatyn residents wrote in objection, complaining about the visual impact of the scheme. But councillors were informed the risk of flooding would only increase with climate change.

