Rhymney man sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving

A Rhymney man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

Ricky Davies, aged 30, of Rhymney was sentenced today, Friday 3 February, at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple driving offences in December.

Davies was the driver in a road traffic collision in Usk Road, Shirenewton at around 1:30pm on Sunday 8 May 2022 in which, his passenger, 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes from Abertysswg died.

PC Spencer Clease, the officer in case, said: “Davies’s reckless and selfish actions have led to the death of his friend.

“There are no excuses for deciding to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs nor driving dangerously. It can have devastating impact on others as shown in this case.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs forms part of the ‘fatal five’ offences, along with careless driving, mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.”

Davies pleaded guilty to six charges which included causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without insurance and a licence.

The family of Dafydd Hughes said in a statement: “On the 8 May 2022, our lives changed forever. Our beautiful boy Dafydd was taken from us. No sentence will ever be enough for the loss we have suffered as a family. However, the sentence given today has given us justice for Dafydd.”

Gwent Police recently launched a new ‘DRIVE’ initiative which allows members of the public to anonymously report anyone suspected of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Members of the public can text ‘DRIVE’ followed by as much detail as possible to 66777 and Gwent Police will receive the report.

[mid-contact-banner]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

