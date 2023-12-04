Rick Astley announces headline show at Cardiff Castle

Fresh from his unforgettable Glastonbury debut and the success of incredible new album Are We There Yet?, Rick Astley today confirms a new headline show at Cardiff Castle.

Arguably Britain’s most beloved pop star, he will headline the historic venue on Wednesday July 10 and will be joined by special guests Lightning Seeds.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 10am Thursday December 7th by signing up HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday 8th from depotlive.co.uk

It has been 36 years since Rick first shot to fame, yet he is now a more prominent force in popular culture than he ever was.

The 57-year-old is still winning over new fans, performing with Foo Fighters, Take That, Blossoms, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and simply embracing the unending love that greets his era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up.

Indeed, since returning to number 1 in 2016 with his album 50, Rick – who this year took his first ever bow on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage and headlined two nights at the Royal Albert Hall – has enjoyed the strongest run of album chart success of his career to date.

His long-awaited ninth studio album Are We There Yet? was released to much acclaim in October, debuting at #2 on the UK Album charts.

The chart topper has now sold 40 million records worldwide.

Are We There Yet? is the sound of Rick reflecting and building upon the experiences he’s gone through since the release of 2018’s Beautiful Life.

Some of the new songs were started during lockdown in 2020, but he decided to leave them deliberately unfinished until it was feasible to play them live again.

As well as the sound of his unmistakable voice, Rick performed almost all instruments on the record.

Rick’s live shows are incredibly joyous affairs as he beautifully mixes songs old and new, such as Together Forever, Keep Singing to Angels On My Side as well as incredible covers including the likes of Harry Styles’ As It Was and AC/DC’s barnstorming Highway To Hell.

It is 35 years since special guests Lightning Seeds first hit the charts. The audience can expect to sing along to a string of hits including Life of Riley, Lucky You and football anthem Three Lions.

The headlining show for Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Rick Astley is arguably Britain’s most beloved pop star. From his hits of the 80s to his most recent music, Rick has mass appeal to fans old and new and I have no doubt this will be an incredible concert.”

Rick Astley is the latest headliner revealed for what promises to be an incredible summer at Cardiff Castle.

He joins indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, British rock band IDLES and headlining shows from Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan and Madness, with more to be announced.

