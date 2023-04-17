Right wing extremist groups to gather in Swansea today for so called ‘outreach’ work

A number of far right extremist groups will gather in Swansea today as part of so called “outreach” work to recruit new members against the “15 minute cities” conspiracy theory.

The groups – Voice of Wales, Students Against Tyranny and Banners on Bridges Cardiff – have all sent invitations via an encrypted messaging service to their members about a gathering at Castle Square in Swansea, set to place at 2pm on April 17.

The messages – which have been leaked to Nation.Cymru – show the groups plan to carry out “outreach” work prior to their planned march against “15 minute cities” on May 7th.

South Wales Police are aware of the protest next month and said: “Officers will be on duty to facilitate a peaceful demonstration and prevent disruption to the wider community.”

The ’15-minute cities’ concept has gathered pace in recent years as local governments try to find ways to cut down on carbon emissions and traffic with some people believing it is a plot to remove rights and stop people from leaving their neighbourhood.

Far right media outlet, Voice of Wales sent details of today’s gathering to 3,711 subscribers via their Telegram group chat channels.

Demonstrations

The group had its YouTube channel permanently banned in 2021 for breaching terms of service following accusations of racist and unacceptable language and the group’s leaders, Dan Morgan and Stan Robinson were arrested earlier this year for aggravated trespass after staging an anti-vaccine protest at a vaccination centre.

Students Against Tyranny also posted the Swansea “outreach” invitation to its 2,270 subscribers. The group has been involved in organising university demonstrations across the UK with topics that include climate change denial and support for the supposed “victims” of vaccination. Far right group, Banners on Bridges Cardiff also sent the invitation to its members via the secure messaging service, Telegram which is known for extreme racist and terrorist content due to its lack of moderation. Banners on Bridges is an outgrowth of the COVID-conspiracy movement, trying to organise people across the UK to stand by roadsides and bridges with yellow signs bearing conspiratorial messages. The Cardiff branch is one of the most active – possibly the only still active. The group shares Tommy Robinson content via their Telegram channel and supports conspiracy theory demos along with Voice of Wales and Students against tyranny events. “Harmful” David Lawrence, Senior Researcher at Hope Not Hate said: “Campaigning against 15 minute cities is proving to be another avenue for far right activity. “The majority of people campaigning against new traffic measures don’t step into harmful territory and would be appalled to discover the hateful motivations behind fellow protestors. “However, the far right and their conspiracy theorist friends base their arguments on fundamentally antisemitic ideas of shadowy global elites controlling events from afar.” Nation.Cymru approached South Wales Police for comment.

