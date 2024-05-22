Rishi Sunak expected to call July general election
Rishi Sunak is expected to call a general election for July 4, a contest polls suggest the Tories are on course to lose to Labour.
The Prime Minister will make a statement in Downing Street at 5pm, No 10 said, where he is expected to name the summer polling date.
It comes after the Tory leader declared inflation was “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country, following official figures showing inflation slowed to 2.3% in April.
Speculation
Speculation about an announcement mounted in Westminster as Cabinet ministers were summoned for an unusually timed meeting, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cutting short foreign trips to attend.
The Prime Minister is reported to be informing ministers of the election plan at the gathering.
Rishi Sunaks browser history
“how to get my green card back”
Yes! Boot them out.
Mind you, he tried to re write history.
As I write this Sunak is outside No 10 in the pouring rain announcing the GE.
Bit of a washout, just like his Government!
He could stand there for hours I could not care less. What I found really offensive was the BBC’s excessive coverage, a prelude to set the scene followed by endless inspection of each others’ navels, all done as a diversion from the Postmasters Enquiry where the witch Vennells was being questioned. Was there someone high up at the Beeb who didn’t want us to see first hand some sensitive part of her “evidence” and this piece of crap from Downing Street was a handy smokescreen ?
David Cameron should have his peerage taken away if the Tories lose the election.
Will Mat Hancock’s sister fire up her shredder, must be a lot to make vanish…
Can Plaid take two thousand votes off Ms Crosbie MP’s majority and bring the Island home…