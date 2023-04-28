Rishi Sunak will continue to use English name for Bannau Brycheiniog

The leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said the name change undermined an already well-known tourist destination.

Rishi Sunak has also refused to alter rules regarding HS2 funding which the Welsh Government says is depriving Wales of billions of pounds.

The prime minister said the high speed rail project would bring “benefits to the people in Wales, particularly those in mid-Wales and north Wales.”

Labour, Conservative, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrat parties in Wales have all called for HS2 to be re-classified as an England only project in order for this to trigger £5bn of extra funding for Wales.

Funding

Although no HS2 track will be laid in any part of Wales, the project is still designated as an England and Wales scheme.

Rishi Sunak rejected a motion put forward by Plaid Cymru in the Senedd this week which called for the scheme to be reclassified.

The Prime Minister said: “There’s an established funding settlement for these things, but what I would say is I think HS2 will bring benefits to the people in Wales, particularly those in mid-Wales and north Wales.

“When you look at the connections to places like Birmingham and Crewe, that will considerably reduce journey times to London.”

“On top of that, the UK government is also investing around £350 million in rail improvements and infrastructure upgrades across Wales and additionally investing over £100 million in the South Wales Metro and one of the Levelling Up Fund projects that received the most amount of money anywhere in the entire UK, £50 million, was for the Cardiff Crossrail.”