Rishi Sunak will continue to use English name for Bannau Brycheiniog
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has said he will continue to use the English name ‘Brecon Beacons’ instead of the park’s ancient Welsh name – Bannau Brycheiniog
The Park announced it was dropping the English version of the name earlier this month – a move which was heavily criticised by the Welsh Conservatives.
In an interview ahead of the Welsh Conservative conference set to take place this weekend in Newport, the prime minister said he is a “big supporter of the Welsh language and Welsh culture” but said “most people” would continue to say “Brecon Beacons”.
Mr Sunak added: “But when it comes to the Brecon Beacons, the first thing to say is this is an internationally renowned place to visit, attracts visitors from all around the world.
“It’s something we’re all really proud of across the UK. I’m going to keep calling it the Brecon Beacons, and I would imagine most people will do that too.”
The Park’s CEO said that reverting the name back to its ancient Welsh name was a direct response to the climate and ecological crisis.
The leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said the name change undermined an already well-known tourist destination.
Rishi Sunak has also refused to alter rules regarding HS2 funding which the Welsh Government says is depriving Wales of billions of pounds.
The prime minister said the high speed rail project would bring “benefits to the people in Wales, particularly those in mid-Wales and north Wales.”
Labour, Conservative, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrat parties in Wales have all called for HS2 to be re-classified as an England only project in order for this to trigger £5bn of extra funding for Wales.
Funding
Although no HS2 track will be laid in any part of Wales, the project is still designated as an England and Wales scheme.
Rishi Sunak rejected a motion put forward by Plaid Cymru in the Senedd this week which called for the scheme to be reclassified.
The Prime Minister said: “There’s an established funding settlement for these things, but what I would say is I think HS2 will bring benefits to the people in Wales, particularly those in mid-Wales and north Wales.
“When you look at the connections to places like Birmingham and Crewe, that will considerably reduce journey times to London.”
“On top of that, the UK government is also investing around £350 million in rail improvements and infrastructure upgrades across Wales and additionally investing over £100 million in the South Wales Metro and one of the Levelling Up Fund projects that received the most amount of money anywhere in the entire UK, £50 million, was for the Cardiff Crossrail.”
Does he still refer to Mumbai, Kolkata etc as Bombay and Calcutta, somehow I think not, just the normal condescending attitude from over the border. Nothing new.
As for refusing funding from the HS2 project, his own gov figures show we will lose out to the tune of millions per year due to HS2, he’s talking cac.
A Prime Minister is supposed to lead. Disappointing, but at least he is a massive supporter of Wales. Thanks for the HS2 cash Rishi.
Ricky Sonic said he is a “big supporter of the Welsh language and Welsh culture”. Ricky can you give us an example?
Sunak proudly refusing to use the correct name of Bannau Brycheiniog because it’s in the Welsh language is a nod and wink dog whistle to far-right English nationalist Conservative supporters who have always distrusted anyone who speaks any language other than English. The Conservative Party has now added the Welsh language and Welsh language speakers to their growing list of woke enemies within.
Further evidence the Welsh language and Welsh speakers are now part of the Tory’s woke enemy. According to David Deans of the BBC Andrew RT started his speech at the Tory Conference with “Bore da, there you are, I’ve used a bit of Welsh so hopefully the media will write some nice things about me.” Translation of this “joke” to an audience of English/British nationalists – I’ve used that language of the liberal, anti-British, remainer, woke media, maybe they’ll now write some nice things about me.
There’s a difference between using ‘Brecon Beacons’ when speaking about the area and using the name in official documents and correspondence. It will take time for people, including Welsh people, to get used to the change. Do a search on how many media outlets in Britain, Ireland and across the world that used ‘Brecon Beacons’ when covering the story of William and Kate’s visit to Wales. Even WalesOnline used it: ‘As well as meeting rescuers at the Dowlais Rugby club, the couple also abseiled together off a cliff in the Brecon Beacons.’ How many companies in the Brecon area still… Read more »
Dim ots. Fe saif y Bannau pan fydd Rishi ar ei hyd dan y pridd. Ac rwyf innau’n dal i alw’r heb brifddinas yn y Tiroedd Coll yn Llundain.
Google Translate still renders “Bannau” as “Beacons” but that’s just a matter of us educating it. We’ve small chance of doing that with an entitled snotnose.
Sunak showing his true colours now on a daily basis, got away with it initially as (1) he dresses smarter than bozo the clown & (2), He’s not as swivel eyed as pork for brains Truss, a low bar in both cases. He’s still a rabid supporter of brexit & the cutting of local authority services provision plus his installing of the utterly appalling braverman, his silence on her methods & rhetoric ( apart from his “stop the boats mantra”) implies he is fully supportive of everything she stands for. Make no mistake, if your not of the same mindset… Read more »
How arrogant from Rishy Sunak to ride roughshod over our cultural right to restore our ancient place names. Imagine still referring to India as British India post- independence. Would Sunak who is of Indian descent like this idea? Bannau Brycheiniog predates England & English, even the Germanic Saxon/Jutes/Angles tribes arrival in Britain. Also, I noticed today antagonist Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies was in agreement with Sunak while whipping up anti-Welsh language sentiment on BBC Radio Wales phone-in. No surprise there from Wales very own Lord Haw Haw. All Andrew RT Davies does is continually talk Wales down. Negativity… Read more »
And once again we have this usual ugly ‘but’ here that informs us about the hypocrisy of its users: I am not a racist but…, I am not homophobic but…, I am a big supporter of the Welsh language but (I wouldn’t mind if it could disappear)…
Rishi Sunak demonstrates that one man’s ignorance is another man’s racism.
They’ve changed the name of the National Park, not the Beacons themselves! Get a grip!!
I cant tell you just how much this entitled tool has p**s#d me off today. First the rail funding thing… basically saying we’re part of England, now its dissing our language our heritage and institutions. Can’t wait to see these right wing crooks kicked out at the next election.