Risk of flooding in Wales as ‘atrocious’ weather expected

The Met Office has warned of a risk of flooding for parts of Wales as “atrocious” weather is expected over the next few days.

The yellow rain warning is in force across much of Conwy, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Flintshire until midnight on Thursday, but the rest of Wales could also see heavy downpours.

The Met Office said that the bands of rain arrived in Cornwall on Wednesday afternoon and will travel across Wales before passing over Scotland’s east coast on Friday.

For parts of Wales they are warning that:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Should flooding occur, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are likely

There is a small chance that some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

The rain brings a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruptions to transport, the Met Office warns.

Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said: “The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn’t mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions.”

Motorists are being warned to stay off the roads in case cars become stuck in flood water caused by downpours due to the “miserable conditions” over the next two days.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis warned motorists to “exercise great care” during the wet weather.

“The chances of being involved in a collision rise dramatically in wet weather, and even more so if there’s snow, so it’s vital drivers slow down, leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front and use their lights to make sure they’re easily seen by other road users,” he said.

“The risk of aquaplaning where a vehicle’s wheels lose contact with the road as they skim across standing water will be high, particularly for those who don’t slow down to appropriate speeds for the conditions.”

