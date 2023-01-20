RMT’s Mick Lynch to visit south Wales this weekend

RMT’s Mick Lynch will visit south Wales this weekend for what’s expected to be a packed cost of living rally.

Aberdare will welcome the trades unionist who has been the main face of strikes this winter as RMT union members staged multiple walk outs in disputes over pay.

The cost-of-living rally has been organised by Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter and Lynch will address a packed-out St Elvan’s, which has already been booked to capacity for the event at Saturday lunchtime.

The rally will also feature contributions from Council Leader Andrew Morgan, Shavanah Taj from Wales TUC, Rachel Rowlands from Age Connects Morgannwg and Jason Richards from RCT Trades Council, as well as a few songs from Cwmdare Voices male voice choir.

Austerity

This is the latest instalment of an ongoing cost-of-living campaign run by the Cynon Valley MP, following a survey and report, a previous rally in September and a petition which was signed by over 1300 local people.

Speaking ahead of the event, Winter said; “After 12 years of austerity, people in Cynon Valley once again find themselves at the sharp end of a brutal cost-of-living crisis.

“Working people are fighting back, and Mick is currently spearheading that fightback, so I’m delighted that he has agreed to come and speak with us.’

“Cynon Valley and the south Wales valleys have been a hotbed of radicalism and trade unionism for centuries.

“From the first raising of the red flag on Hirwaun common in 1831, to the creation of the Labour party by Merthyr and Aberdare MP Keir Hardie, to the creation of the NHS by valleys MP Nye Bevan, to the Miner’s strike in the 1980s.

“The huge appetite to come and listen to Mick speak goes to show that radicalism and that spirit of togetherness is still here. We need it now more than ever.”

