Road closures confirmed in Cardiff for emergency repair works next week

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Roads across Cardiff, including some in the city centre, will be closed overnight next week to allow emergency repair works to take place.

Westgate Street, Cowbridge Road East and St Mary Street are among the roads which will be closed on different nights to allow Cardiff Council to undertake patching work from Monday, July 10.

Closures on all of the roads affected will be in force between 8pm and 5am.

Cardiff Council said noisy operations related to all of the works will stop at 11pm.

Here are all of the road closures which will be taking place:

Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 – Westgate Street to be closed from Castle Street to Guildhall Place on the first night and from Guildhall Place to Park Street on the second night

Wednesday, July 12 – St Mary Street to be closed from Mill Lane through to Wood Street

Thursday, July 13 – Inbound lane closure on Cowbridge Road East from Waungron Road/Western Avenue to Victoria Park, Canton

Friday, July 14 – Station Road in Llanishen to be closed

Diversion signs will be in place throughout the period of the road closures and access for residents, emergency vehicles and car parks will be maintained.

For more information about road closures in Cardiff, visit the Cardiff Council website at www.cardiff.gov.uk/ENG/resident/Parking-roads-and-travel/Road-works/Pages/Road-works.aspx

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

