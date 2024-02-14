Road repair hope following three year wait

Liam Randall Local Democracy Reporter

Preparation work is set to begin ahead of full repairs to a road which has been closed following damage caused by Storm Christoph more than three years ago.

The B5605 in Newbridge, in Wrexham county borough, was closed in January 2021 after a large part of the road collapsed down an embankment during the storm.

There have since been lengthy delays to repair work, causing frustration for local drivers who use the busy route, which also acts as a diversion from the A483 bypass.

Full closure

The Welsh Government awarded £2.8m in funding to Wrexham Council to cover the cost of the repairs in May 2022.

The local authority has now confirmed that preparation work, including the clearance of vegetation and diversion of BT cables, is expected to get under way imminently.

While the road has been closed to vehicles since the damage occurred, pedestrians and cyclists have been able to access it while investigation work was carried out.

However, contractors Jones Bros have asked for the route to be fully shut from next Monday (February 19, 2024) onwards for safety reasons.

An update from a council officer, which was shared on Facebook by members of Cefn Community Council, states: “I can confirm that our design and build contractors, Jones Bros have requested the road to be closed to pedestrians and cyclists commencing February 19.

“Following the weekly meeting last Friday, arrangements were made for advance warning signs to be erected, and these were put in place on the afternoon of February 10.

Activity

“Initial activity on site is to include vegetation clearance along the closed section of road and within the area of the proposed temporary access road.

“The existing BT cable diversion will also require a trench to be excavated in the carriageway for the cables to be diverted, avoiding conflict with the works area.”

They added: “Jones Bros intend to begin this excavation for the BT diversion in coordination with Open Reach who will be undertaking the connections and testing of the re-routed cables.

“Further information will be shared as dates are confirmed, but it is anticipated that following the rigorous technical appraisal and design processes that have been ongoing for the past few weeks, presence on site will increase significantly.”

