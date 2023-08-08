‘Road traffic accidents largest cause of serious injury in children,’ says top paediatric consultant

University Hospital of Wales’ Paediatric Emergency Consultant Dr David Hanna has backed the Welsh Government’s introduction of a default 20 mph speed limit next month.

The introduction of the new default speed limit on restricted roads across Wales from Sunday 17 September has sparked a fierce debate in recent weeks, but Dr Hanna says he is in no doubt about the safety benefits, particularly for children.

“It’s simple, slower speeds save lives!” he said.

“Every year in Wales we see the devastating impacts road traffic collisions have on children and their families. They are the biggest single cause of serious injury in children who are typically walking or cycling.”

According to the latest police data, twenty people are killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads every week.

International studies also show that on average, a person is around five times more likely to be killed when hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph compared to 20mph.

And, according to Dr Hanna children are at more risk than adults.

“Children have less road awareness than adults and can be difficult to see. They also tend to be struck higher on the body than adults due to their smaller height, and more likely to suffer severe injuries as a result.

“So, the 20mph limit will help reduce the number of collisions and severity of injuries.”

Community safety

Speaking at a visit to the Emergency Unit at the UHW, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Frank Atherton added: “We’re now just over a month away from the biggest change in community safety we have seen in Wales for a generation. Reducing speeds not only saves lives, but helps us to build stronger, safer communities.

“Evidence from across the world shows that vehicle speed is one of the main reasons why people do not walk or cycle, with one in three Welsh adults saying that 20mph would increase their likelihood to walk or cycle more.

“So, not only will slower speeds save lives and reduce injuries, it will also help to keep people healthier and reduce the burden on the NHS.

