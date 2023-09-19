Roaring dragon to lead the Bangor March for Independence

A large roaring dragon will lead YesCymru’s next March for Independence set to take place in Bangor this weekend.

The 10-metre-long Welsh Dragon has been crafted by the artist-led organisation ‘Small World Theatre’.

It will lead the assembly of supporters who are expected to attend with flags, posters and banners on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

People are encouraged to gather in Glanrafon Car Park from 11 am, with the march itself starting at 1pm.

The dragon will then guide participants through Bangor High Street, onto Glynne Road, and then down Deiniol Road before returning to Glanrafon Car Park.

Geraint Thomas, one of the event organisers, said: “The March in Bangor on Saturday presents an opportunity for supporters of Welsh independence to come together, united in our common goal of creating a better Wales.

“Due to the unprecedented numbers of people expected to attend the march, we have been asked by North Wales Police and Cyngor Gwynedd to ask that supporters use public transport where possible and to arrive in good time.”

At around 2 pm, following the march which has been organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru, a rally will be held at Glanrafon Car Park featuring a large stage and screen, speakers, and live music.

Figures such as Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Sera Cracroft, Joseph Gnagbo, Bryn Fôn, Fleur De Lys, and others will join the rallying cry for Welsh independence with Karen Wynne as MC.

“Unforgettable”

Sera Cracroft, one of the featured speakers, said: “The March for Independence in Bangor on Saturday promises to be an unforgettable event.

“The Dragon symbolises our fiery spirit and unwavering commitment to an independent Wales, and as we march through Bangor, we carry with us the hopes and dreams of a nation determined to forge its own path towards independence.”

Previous marches in Caernarfon, Merthyr Tudful, Wrexham, Cardiff, and most recently Swansea, have attracted up to 10,000 participants, underscoring the growing interest in the pursuit of an independent Wales.

The event will also include an Indy Market which will take place adjacent to Glanrafon Car Park, at the Old Bowling Green from 10 am to 4 pm and will showcase a diverse array of organisations and local businesses.

Following the rally, an afternoon of folk music will take place between 3 pm and 5 pm at Tafarn y Glôb in Upper Bangor.

As the day transitions into evening, the “Indy Gig” will take place at Theatr Bryn Terfel, Pontio, featuring performances by Fleur De Lys, Tara Bandito, 3 Hwr Doeth, and Maes Parcio. Tickets for this event are available through the Pontio Website.

