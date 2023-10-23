Rob McElhenney and Chris Pratt gift Ryan Reynolds Wrexham community park

Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney and movie star Chris Pratt have sent a special birthday message to Ryan Reynolds gifting him with a special community memorial park.

In a video shared to X on Monday (October 23), McElhenney said he needed the help of an “actual superhero” in order to wish his fellow club owner happy birthday.

Happy birthday, @VancityReynolds. This year I had to bring in an actual superhero… @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/BGjzX4EWXN — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 23, 2023

Referencing Chris Pratt’s role on the American sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’, the video promises Deadpool actor Reynolds a park to be named after him in Wrexham.

According to McElhenney park will include “its own green lanterns”, and “benches for old guys to swing on”.

The Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park will be a community space located in the heart of Wrexham where the public can gather, grow, and play.

Working in close partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council, the current space will be upgraded in the coming months to be a reflection of the “spirit of Wrexham and Wales”.

Welsh

The park website states it will be renamed, “probably something Welsh, not Canadian”.

Ending the video, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt expresses misgivings over the fact Reynolds isn’t actually there for the making of the announcement.

He asks: “Do I get to meet Ryan? Do you think maybe he could do something for my birthday then he and I could take over and then it could really go big.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, McElhenney replies: “Well this has been great.”

Pratt then asks whether Danny DeVito is there.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

