Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are the new owners of Wrexham Lager

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have today announced they have acquired historic Welsh brewery Wrexham Lager.

The pair broke the news in suitably humorous fashion via a specially prepared video.

Wrexham Lager already has a global presence in some countries but in the video McElhenney and Reynolds revealed that Wrexham Lager would soon be coming to the US and Canada.

Acquisition

The acquisition was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company, majority owner of Wrexham AFC, and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York. Red Dragon Ventures was created to drive growth in the Wrexham community and Wrexham AFC.

This transaction represents another landmark deal for the Welsh town and will considerably scale up Wrexham Lager’s infrastructure and international production, distribution, and marketing efforts.

“As co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC we have learned a lot,” said Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, “The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offsides rule and the occasional need for beer – especially after finance meetings. Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we’re excited to help write its next chapter.”

“This is a brand with great heritage – the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, once enjoyed across the world,” said James Wright, CEO of the Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd. “So, to have Rob and Ryan onboard as we embark on international expansion is huge for us. They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe.”

Took this whole “Hold my beer” thing to its logical conclusion. Welcome to Wrexham Lager. @wxm_lager pic.twitter.com/SyUXkVt6iO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 30, 2024

Wrexham Lager was founded in 1881. The brewery was set up by German immigrants in the centre of Wrexham.

The original beer was exported internationally in the 19th century.

Ind Coope

The brand’s exports decreased during World War II, leading to its purchase by Ind Coope, and later Carlsberg-Tetley. Carlsberg closed the original brewery in the early 2000s, which it later demolished, with only the brewery building remaining.

The brand was revived by the Roberts family in 2011 using an older recipe of the original lager.

The oldest lager brewery still existing in Great Britain will see Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as new co-owners of the company alongside the Roberts family.

The news comes as Wrexham’s Hollywood owners welcomed the Allyn family as minority investors in the football club.

The Allyn family from New York, who formerly owned medical device company Welch Allyn, have invested an undisclosed sum through Red Dragon Ventures LLC, a joint venture with Reynolds and McElhenney.

In a statement, Reynolds and McElhenney said: “Wrexham has earned the world’s attention and we are focused on bringing on board world-class partners to help with the next phase of our growth.

“We have been fortunate to get to know the Allyn family and we are blown away by their intelligence, kindness and commitment. They are exactly the type of partners we will need for this amazing endeavour.”

